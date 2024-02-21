VCNO Visits Defense Industry, Navy Leadership in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Newport, R.I., to meet with defense industry leaders at General Dynamics Electric Boat, Quonset Point and Navy leadership at Naval Station Newport, Feb. 20.

Kilby began his visit at Electric Boat’s Quonset Point facility, which works on the Navy’s major submarine components and a critical industry partner for the Navy’s submarine industrial base.

While at Quonset Point, Kilby received updates on the company’s work on the Navy’s Virginia-class fast-attack submarines and the Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarine to include engineering and design, construction, and overhauls and repairs.

Kilby also toured the tube and module outfitting facilities. Submarine hull cylinders completed at Quonset Point are transported to Electric Boat’s Groton facility or Huntington Ingalls-Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia, for completion.

The Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class as the Navy’s contribution to the nuclear triad, which remains the most survivable leg of the U.S. strategic nuclear deterrent force.

“This is the future of our nation’s undersea dominance,” said Kilby. “We must deliver our submarines on time and on budget and we can’t do it without our industry partners, Congress and the immense support of the New England community.”

During his time at Naval Station Newport, Kilby spoke to enlisted leadership attending the Senior Enlisted Academy, stressing the Chief of Naval Operation’s three priorities.

“As we look to the future, CNO is focusing us on three areas,” said Kilby. “First, Warfighting – improving our readiness and getting more players on the field to deliver decisive combat power at sea. Second, Warfighters – because platforms don’t fight and win war…people do. Third, Fortify the Foundation to build trust, align resources, and ensure that we’re ready for anything.”

The U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy is a six-week leadership development program for active and reserve E-8 and E-9 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard, Space Force, as well as international service partners.

The SEA is the Navy's only professional military education institution dedicated to senior enlisted personnel, focusing on management, leadership, national security and physical fitness.

Naval Station Newport is home to 50 different commands and is the Navy’s premier site for training and educating officers, officer candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates into future leaders, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems.