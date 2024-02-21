Early Morning Fire in Sudbury Claims One Person’s Life 

SUDBURY — One person perished and two others were injured in a residential fire this morning, said Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen, Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The Sudbury Fire Department responded to the area of 30 Goodman’s Hill Rd. shortly after 5:00 am. On arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire at the rear of the single-family home. Firefighters were able to suppress that fire and make entry to search for occupants. Inside, they located one person who had suffered fatal injuries.

Three other occupants were able to escape; one was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and two were transported for evaluation. One Sudbury Police officer was also transported with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The fire departments of Concord, Framingham, Marlborough, Maynard, Wayland, and Weston provided mutual aid at the scene. Firefighters from Acton, Lincoln and Hudson covered Sudbury stations.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Sudbury Fire Department, Sudbury Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, and Fire District 14 investigators.

