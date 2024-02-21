Submit Release
From Darren W. Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - 21 February 2024, 15:45

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of Exxon Mobil Corporation, I would like to offer my warm congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I send you my best wishes for your continued success, as well as for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

Under your leadership, I am confident that Azerbaijan will continue to play its leading role in the oil and gas sector. ExxonMobil values its longstanding energy collaboration with Azerbaijan. Together we can help meet the world’s need for reliable and affordable energy, while working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This dual challenge will be at the forefront of COP29 deliberations and I extend my best wishes to the Republic of Azerbaijan in hosting this critical global dialogue.

Congratulations again and I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan a bright future.

Sincerely,

 

Darren W. Woods

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation

