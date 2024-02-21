Social Catalyst Platform, Sidekick, Disrupts the Social Media Scene By Helping Adults Find Friends Through Adventures

Sidekick is a startup empowering adults to find real-life friends through shared interests. The platform is combatting the loneliness epidemic by leveraging technology and a unique methodology.

Eugene, Oregon, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidekick Enterprises Inc., a social catalyst platform, is combating loneliness through its innovative framework hinging on shared interests, platonic connections, and authenticity. The forward-thinking company helps adults make lasting friendships and alleviate the loneliness epidemic. As reported by the US Surgeon General, almost 50% of all American adults have three or fewer friends, and their opportunities for social exposure are rapidly shrinking. In such an environment, Sidekick is committed to helping users ‘share an adventure and make a friend’.

Research shows that loneliness is a serious issue, particularly in youth. The problem has become so concerning that the American Academy of Pediatrics has declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. Many factors lead to loneliness and poor mental health, but chronic social media use is a contributor to these problems. The competitiveness of follower counts, likes, and comments may cause more harm than good. Additionally, several studies showcase that doubling our number of real-life friends has the equivalent effect on well-being as a 50% increase in income. This finding reveals that real-life friends are pivotal to decreasing loneliness.

Sidekick co-founders Laura (CEO) and Robert Illig (COO) were called to address the loneliness epidemic during COVID-19 when social interaction reached an all-time low. The company has adopted a unique framework for designing a platform that’s inclusive, safe, and authentic for all users. Robust security measures along with an emphasis on strictly platonic relationships differentiate Sidekick from competitors operating in the space.

Sidekick has taken a hands-on approach to building a platform that accommodates young adults. The team recruited multiple college students as interns to provide feedback on the design and features of Sidekick. These co-creators expressed that they didn’t want any of the toxic elements of social media (likes and followers). They just want a safe space to connect.

Laura and Robert took these insights and developed an interactive platform that dissolves barriers to adult friendships. The platform–listed as Sidekick for Friends on the App Store–has a minimalistic and easy-to-use interface. It lets users take control, discovering nearby people who share common interests with them. Sidekick also allows for specific searches with multiple filters like location, interest, gender, and age. Robert and Laura have implemented almost 2,500 interest categories to ensure everyone can find someone who shares their passion. The platform offers ‘Kickits’ which are open-ended or scheduled events that empower users to connect with new friends in the real world.

Since the Illigs began developing Sidekick, they have received an overwhelming amount of support. Friends and beta users alike have shared their struggles with finding friends as adults, especially those who have common interests. The realization that friendships are a universal desire for all people inspires Sidekick’s growing team to meet users where they are and give them the support they need to explore real life.

Sidekick plans to release the Android and desktop versions of its current app after receiving more feedback. The company is focused on increasing its user base through marketing and partnerships with universities and community-based groups. Laura and Robert hope that Sidekick will transform friendship-building through human-centered business.

