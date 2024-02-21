Blood Plasma Derivatives Industry Overview and Future Outlook | CAGR 9.4%

Blood Plasma Derivatives Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled its latest research study, titled "Blood Plasma Derivatives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This comprehensive study includes a meticulous analysis of market risks, an exploration of promising opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period spanning from 2023 to 2032. The market study is thoughtfully divided by key regions that are driving market growth. The report provides valuable insights into market research and development, outlines the drivers of growth, and sheds light on the evolving investment landscape within the Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market. Key players featured in this study include Bayer, Biotest, CSL Limited, Fusion Health Care, Kedrion Biopharma, LFB S.A, Octapharma, Takeda, Sanofi, and Grifols.



Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Statistics: The global Blood Plasma Derivatives market size was valued at $36.471 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $89.767 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Global Demand for Plasma-Derived Therapies: The increasing prevalence of diseases and medical conditions requiring plasma-derived therapies, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia, and autoimmune diseases, drives the demand for blood plasma derivatives.

Advancements in Plasma Fractionation Technologies: Ongoing advancements in plasma fractionation technologies enhance the efficiency and safety of the production process. Innovations in manufacturing contribute to the development of high-quality plasma-derived products, stimulating market growth.

Increasing Incidence of Hemophilia and Other Coagulation Disorders: The rising incidence of hemophilia and other coagulation disorders contributes to the demand for clotting factor concentrates derived from plasma. Blood plasma derivatives play a crucial role in managing bleeding disorders.

Expanding Indications for Plasma-Derived Therapies: The expansion of indications for plasma-derived therapies, including new treatment options and label expansions, increases the market potential for blood plasma derivatives. Research and development efforts drive the discovery of novel therapeutic applications.

Rise in Immunodeficiency Disorders: The increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID) and secondary immunodeficiencies, fuels the demand for immunoglobulins and other plasma-derived products.

Emerging Markets and Access to Healthcare: The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, coupled with efforts to improve access to healthcare, increases the reach of plasma-derived therapies. Market penetration in developing regions drives growth.



The segments and sub-section of Blood Plasma Derivatives market is shown below:

By Product Type: Albumin, Anti-inhibitor Coagulation Factor, Factor VIII, Factor IX Concentrate, Immunoglobulins, Rh Immunoglobulin, Alpha 1-Protaese Inhibitor, and Anti-Thrombin

By Application: HIV, Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hepatitis C, Bleeding Disorders, Genetic Lung Disorders, Immune Deficiency System, Liver Conditions, and Viral Disease

By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Transfusion Center, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Bayer AG, Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd, Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., LFB S.A, Octapharma AG, Takeda, Sanofi, Grifols.



Important years considered in the Blood Plasma Derivatives study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Blood Plasma Derivatives Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



