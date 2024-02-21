North Dakota Delegation Issues Statement on President Biden Approving Major Disaster Declaration for Severe Winter Ice Storm

BISMARCK – U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Hoeven (R-ND) and U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) issued the following statement after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration due to damages caused by a severe winter ice storm which affected 13 counties across North Dakota from December 25, 2023 to December 27, 2023. These funds will be distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs, which prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

“This is welcome news for the ongoing recovery and mitigation efforts across North Dakota,” said the delegation. “This ice storm downed thousands of powerlines, left tens of thousands of residents without power and caused significant hardship for communities across the state. The resources made available by this declaration will provide an important support to the 13 listed counties.”

The ice storm destroyed more than 2,000 electrical poles and left more than 20,000 North Dakota residents without power for multiple days. The affected counties include: Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Grant, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, and Traill. While the counties of Burleigh, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, and Wells were also affected by the ice storm, the damages did not exceed the required per capita thresholds as indicated by the governor.

Earlier this month, the delegation called on President Biden to approve Governor Doug Burgum’s request for a federal disaster declaration.