TV Choice honour the best of British television at TV Choice Awards 2024

TV Choice, Britain’s biggest-selling magazine, honoured TV’s best stars and shows at the TV Choice Awards 2024, which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday 12 February.

The glitzy ceremony saw some of Britain’s biggest celebrity names scoop the coveted trophies, as voted by more than 1.4 million readers.

Recapping the night, Fiona Campbell, Publisher of TV Choice said ‘The 27th TV Choice Awards were a great success, packed with well-known guests from the world of TV and many glamorous nominees waiting to discover who was taking home the trophies. The atmosphere was really friendly; it’s a favourite event for TV colleagues and actors to catch up and celebrate together.”

Jon Peake, Group Editor of TV Choice adds “The showbiz fraternity were out in force and it seems everyone had a great time. Thanks to everyone who came and supported us, whether they were prize winners or not. Many thanks go to our stalwart Awards organisers – we couldn’t do it without you. Until next time…”

For the full list of winners, head to https://www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk/awards/winners/ceremony-2024/

