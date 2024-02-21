Amaroq publishes a Supplementary Prospectus in connection with Fundraising
TORONTO, ONTARIO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company")
Amaroq publishes a Supplementary Prospectus in connection with Fundraising
TORONTO, ONTARIO – 21 February 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic energy transition mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces publication of a Supplementary Prospectus, consisting of a Supplement to the Registration Document dated 12 September 2023 and a Securities Note, along with a Summary, all dated 21 February 2024, related to fundraising, details of which were disclosed in announcements on 12 and 13 February 2024.
The Supplementary Prospectus dated 21 February 2024, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The Supplementary Prospectus which is written in English, has been published electronically to the company’s website https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/.
In compliance with regulatory requirements, the Supplementary Prospectus includes information from the management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023. That information, which is unaudited and has not previously been published, is provided below. The audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 are expected to be released on 25 March 2024.
Selected Financial Information
|LIABILITIES
|C$, December 31, 2023
|Current liabilities – unguaranteed and unsecured
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|6,273,978
|Lease liabilities – current portion
|80,206
|6,354,184
|Current liabilities –guaranteed and secured
|Convertible notes
|36,018,312
|36,018,312
|Non-current liabilities – unguaranteed and unsecured
|Lease liabilities
|577,234
|577,234
|Total liabilities- unguaranteed and unsecured
|6,931,418
|Total liabilities- guaranteed and secured
|36,018,312
|Total liabilities
|42,949,730
|EQUITY
|Capital stock
|131,883,371
|Contributed surplus
|6,960,168
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(36,772)
|Deficit
|(75,580,698)
|Total equity
|63,226,068
|Total liability and equity
|106,175,799
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is
Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)
Thordur Hlynsson
Thordur.hlynsson@fossar.is
+354 896 7641
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Attachment