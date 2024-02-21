TORONTO, ONTARIO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company")



Amaroq publishes a Supplementary Prospectus in connection with Fundraising

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 21 February 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic energy transition mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces publication of a Supplementary Prospectus, consisting of a Supplement to the Registration Document dated 12 September 2023 and a Securities Note, along with a Summary, all dated 21 February 2024, related to fundraising, details of which were disclosed in announcements on 12 and 13 February 2024.

The Supplementary Prospectus dated 21 February 2024, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The Supplementary Prospectus which is written in English, has been published electronically to the company’s website https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the Supplementary Prospectus includes information from the management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023. That information, which is unaudited and has not previously been published, is provided below. The audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 are expected to be released on 25 March 2024.

Selected Financial Information

LIABILITIES C$, December 31, 2023 Current liabilities – unguaranteed and unsecured Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,273,978 Lease liabilities – current portion 80,206 6,354,184 Current liabilities –guaranteed and secured Convertible notes 36,018,312 36,018,312 Non-current liabilities – unguaranteed and unsecured Lease liabilities 577,234 577,234 Total liabilities- unguaranteed and unsecured 6,931,418 Total liabilities- guaranteed and secured 36,018,312 Total liabilities 42,949,730 EQUITY Capital stock 131,883,371 Contributed surplus 6,960,168 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,772) Deficit (75,580,698) Total equity 63,226,068 Total liability and equity 106,175,799

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Varun Talwar

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)

Ellert Arnarson

Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)

Thordur Hlynsson

Thordur.hlynsson@fossar.is

+354 896 7641

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

