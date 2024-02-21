Upcoming Agri Easter Night Market to kick start series of night market events in 2024

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts); In an effort to provide a direct avenue for local farmers and vendors to connect with consumers, offering fresh, locally grown, healthy and organic produce, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship is inviting all interested persons to register early for a chance to secure their stall at the highly anticipated Agri-Easter Night Market in March 2024.

Slated for Thursday March 28th 2024, the Easter Night Market will feature local cuisine and cultural presentations ranging from drum presentations to local poetry and live musical entertainment. This night market kicks off a sequence of themed events scheduled throughout 2024.

This initiative represents the government’s continued commitment to fulfill its promise of establishing markets for farmers, fishers and other food producers.

Head of the Media and Communication Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Chaïra Flanders spoke about the importance of supporting local vendors and artisans at events like the Night Market. She said, “By supporting the food producers, attendees not only enjoy healthier, tastier options but also contribute to the sustainability and growth of the local agricultural sector. Local food vendors and small businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their products and gain exposure. This, in turn, can lead to increased business opportunities and contribute to the overall economic development of the country.”

She added that registration forms are now available at the Basseterre Public Market, Department of Agriculture, La Guerite, Department of Marine Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture, Building #16 Port Zante, St. Kitts.

The Agri Night Market is a family-friendly event with entertainment options for all ages, ensuring a delightful experience for everyone in attendance. The highly anticipated Easter-themed event will take place at the Basseterre Public Market, Island Bay Road St. Kitts and is scheduled to run from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.