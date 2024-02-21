Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Register for the 6th Annual FITDC HerStory 5K and Kids Dash to Celebrate Women’s History Month

(Washington, DC) – With Women’s History Month around the corner, Mayor Muriel Bowser is inviting residents to register for the 6th Annual FITDC HerStory 5K, which will take place on Saturday, March 9 starting from Freedom Plaza in Downtown DC. Registration begins at 9 am and the 5K will begin at 10 am.

“Each year, the HerStory 5K is an opportunity for all of DC to celebrate the women—past and present—who have given so much to move our city and nation forward,” said Mayor Bowser. “Last year was our largest HerStory 5K yet, and this year we want to break that record and show out even more for Women’s History Month.”

The HerStory 5K is an annual celebration of Women’s History Month for people of all ages and abilities, hosted by the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) and sponsored by AETNA. This year’s HerStory 5K will feature an activation in Freedom Plaza with refreshments, a live demonstration by local artist Hiba Alyawer, and a #StandForSomething interactive activation sponsored by the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives (MOWPI) that will highlight this year's Women's History Month Theme—celebrating Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. The activation will include entertainment and appearances by Latham Thomas, Founder of Mama Glow, and Colleen K. Cibula, Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital.

Race day will also include the first ever HerStory Kids Dash for children 12 and under. Kids Dash participants will receive a special t-shirt giveaway before taking part in a modified "race" on the 5K route. All Kids Dash giveaways will be distributed on race day and Kids Dash participants should arrive early and be ready to run at 9:30 am.

Ahead of race day, FITDC and Pacers Running have partnered to host weekly social runs, on Thursdays at Banneker Track. You can learn more about the social runs and all FITDC’s weekly offerings at FITDC.com.

Pre-race packet pickup will take place Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7 from 10 am – 4 pm at the four locations listed below. Shirts will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Pacers Running 14th Street (2104 14th Street NW)

Pacers Running Navy Yard (300 Tingey St SE #160)

Kraken Kourts (514 Rhode Island Ave NE)

Black Bella Spa (1110 Oak Dr SE)

Packets will also be available on the day of the race. However, residents are encouraged to pick up their materials ahead of time if possible to avoid lines.

Before, during, and after their run/walk, residents are encouraged to tag @myfitdc, while they share pictures and selfies on social media using the hashtags #HerStory5K, #WomenWhoLead, and #BeDowntown.

Registration is now open for this year’s HerStory 5K. Residents can register here and learn more about the FITDC initiative here.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos