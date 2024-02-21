Constitutional Court, OSCE Presence in Albania launch first guide on Constitutional Court case law

The Constitutional Court, in co-operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania, presented the first Guide on Constitutional Court Case Law, on 21 February 2024.

Representatives from justice institutions, advocates, academics, legal community and international partners participated in the launching event, which was opened by the Constitutional Court Chair Holta Zaçaj and Acting Head of OSCE Presence Clarisse Pasztory.

The Guide aims to enhance the quality of individual complaints, thus contributing to an increased citizens’ access to the Court and a better protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms. It will serve the judicial staff to improve their research capacities, and help the Court standardize decisions. The Guide will also help lawyers, legal professionals, law practitioners and scholars to efficiently search the Court’s case law.

The OSCE Presence supported the drafting of the Guide as part of its project “Strengthening rule of law and promoting protection of human rights in Albania through support to the Constitutional Court”, funded by the United States of America, Italy and Greece.

The Presence will continue to support the Constitutional Court in its efforts to enhance transparency, access and efficiency of its operations and strengthening institutional capacities to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights in line with international standards and OSCE commitments.