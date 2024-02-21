Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit asking the Williamson County Courts to stop Essence Massage, located in Austin, Texas, from operating an illicit massage business in violation of the Civil Practice and Remedies Code. The lawsuit was filed after an investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Criminal Investigations Unit found evidence of illicit sexual activity occurring at the business. The Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) works alongside local law enforcement to combat and eliminate illicit massage businesses in the state.

An estimated 9,000 illicit massage businesses operate throughout the country, with an estimated 1,000 operating in Texas. These businesses sell commercial sex under the guise of legitimate massage services and many of the women employed at such establishments are victims of human trafficking. The OAG’s Human Trafficking Division is committed to eradicating these illegal businesses and sending the message that they will not be tolerated in our communities.

