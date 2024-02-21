SI Ambassador to Belgium and EU pays courtesy call on Caretaker PM.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, His Excellency Moses Kouni Mose paid the caretaker Prime Minister a courtesy visit.

During the brief visit, His Excellency Mose respectfully conveyed to the caretaker Prime Minister, the various assistance received by his Brussel’s (Belgium) office from the outgoing government.

“Thank you for your assistance. I am here to pay my respect and thank you for the mandate entrusted on me.”

He said, a number of important partnership have been forged in Europe recently. The European Union has since gained better understanding on Solomon Islands relationship with its partners.

The European Union with its headquarter in Brussels has confirmed through the mission its commitment to observe in this year’s national general elections, stated H.E Mose.

His Excellency Mose also conveyed the mission’s need for additional human resource.

Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare personally expressed deep gratitude to H.E Mr. Mose for discharging his ambassadorial duties with loyalty and admiration.

Mr. Sogavare adds, review of the condition of service for overseas mission post holders is a matter of priority.

The Caretaker PM underlined deep appreciation to H.E Mose for firmly discharging his duties abroad with the interest of the nation at heart.

H.E Mose took up his appointment as Solomon Islands Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union in July 2014. He is also accredited as Solomon Islands Ambassador to the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Ends///.