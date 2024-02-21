Press Releases

02/21/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Applications Now Being Accepted for New Members To Serve on the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood's Parent Cabinet

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood is now accepting applications for a new cohort of members to serve on its Parent Cabinet.

Established in 2022, the Parent Cabinet is a diverse, parent-led advisory group of 15 members that works directly with the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and gives parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 5 a greater voice and ability in shaping laws and policies that impact young children and families. The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood is the state agency that oversees child care programs and early childhood services like Birth to Three, Home Visiting, and others.

The Parent Cabinet is open to all who care and raise children in a parenting role, including grandparents, foster parents, and other types of guardians. Members serve 2.5-year terms. The terms of the current members expire either in June 2024 or December 2024, making the membership terms staggered.

“Our administration is focused on expanding access to child care for families of all backgrounds because these programs help our entire state thrive,” Governor Lamont said. “We need the input of parents in helping to develop the next generation of child care because their voices are valuable in ensuring that Connecticut is the most family-friendly state in the country.”

“States gain getting real world knowledge when partnering with parents,” Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said. “We make decisions that seem logical, but then talk to parents and find out it’s not what they need. You can have the best data in the world, but including parents with lived experience changes expectations and planning based on what families need.”

Members are compensated for their services, must live in Connecticut, and cannot be employed by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood or otherwise receive funding from the agency. As part of their responsibilities, they spend at least 56 to 68 hours per year on their work. This includes about four to six hours each month:

Attending or hosting regional community group meetings or events;

Participating in mostly virtual monthly Parent Cabinet meetings and subcommittee meetings; and

Meeting quarterly with parent ambassadors from local early childhood collaboratives and the Children’s Collective.

Additionally, members spend about 12 hours each year on:

Additional community outreach events;

Meeting with local parent ambassadors;

Attending additional subcommittee meetings;

Attending advisory committee meetings; and

Participating in check-ins with staff from the Office of Early Childhood.

Members are asked to:

Listen to the needs of families from all backgrounds;

Help increase awareness around Office of Early Childhood services and supports, such as Birth to Three, Home Visiting, and Care 4 Kids;

Make the voices of families heard on important issues, like improving laws and policies related to the needs of young children and their families; and

Partner with local partners and communities.

Members are chosen by a selection committee consisting of an Office of Early Childhood staff member, Parent Cabinet member, and community leader. Applications are evaluated on parent leadership, lived experience, community work, and more. Members are also selected to ensure the panel is geographically balanced across the state and come from diverse backgrounds.

For more information on the Parent Cabinet and its mission, visit ctoec.org/parent-cabinet.

To apply to become a member, visit ctoec.org/parent-cabinet/apply.

The Office of Early Childhood will host a virtual information session for prospective members on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 pm. To participate in that session, click here. Another session will be held on March 6, 2024, in the evening.