Spronk Catamarans Expands To Aruba as Top Charter

Spronk Catamarans, known for their top-rated catamaran charters, is proud to announce their expansion to the beautiful island of Aruba.
Spronk Catamarans, known for their top-rated catamaran charters, is proud to announce their expansion to the beautiful island of Aruba. With its gorgeous crystal clear waters, sugary white sand beaches, and stunning scenery, Aruba is a perfect destination for a luxurious and unforgettable sailing experience, which Spronk Catamarans delivers.
Spronk Catamarans Expanding Charter Business
Spronk Catamarans is bringing its expertise and renowned charter experience to Aruba. The company now offers visitors an unparalleled sailing experience along Aruba's gorgeous coastline, showcasing its natural beauty.
Spronk Catamarans' expansion to include excursions in Aruba sets new standards in the industry while captivating the imagination of many international travelers.
The company spokesperson says, "We are excited that Spronk Catamarans' expansion into Aruba will allow many more travelers to experience one of our many unrivaled vacation adventures. We are proud to bring our unwavering commitment to quality to Aruba."
Spronk Catamaran New Aruba Charter Offerings
The Rubaiyat Catamaran is the first original Peter Spronk design built for the Caribbean and is the most unique and prestigious addition to the Aruba charter boat fleet. Peter Spronk was based in St Maarten and designed and built this schooner-rigged catamaran. His grandchildren now keep his legacy alive with Spronk Catamarans and its new expansion.
Rubaiyat is a luxurious catamaran with a unique and tailored layout designed for private charters and day trips. Never overbooked, the vessel provides ample room for guests to move around and ensures comfort throughout the journey.
For those seeking a more interactive experience, there is the option of sitting on the net at the front of the boat, where they can feel the occasional refreshing spray of the Caribbean sea. Alternatively, guests can relax in the shaded cockpit while indulging in delicious drinks and snacks and enjoying the stunning views of Aruba's coastline.
Spronk Catamaran Offers New Aruba Excursions
Spronk Catamarans' new offerings in Aruba include morning and afternoon cruise options. Both are 4.5-hour sailing and snorkeling adventures, including stops at Boca Catalina and Nikki Beach. At Boca Catalina, turtles and colorful fish await visitors who snorkel and explore the Antilla Shipwreck.
A tasty BBQ meal is provided as the ship reaches Nikki Beach on the island's south side. Experienced, friendly, and knowledgeable staff members are always available to answer any questions and assist guests throughout the experience.
All Spronk Catamaran excursions end by returning to the original meeting point and are an exceptional experience from beginning to end. Spronk Catamaran excursions from Aruba deliver a luxuriously comfortable and fun-filled experience.
