MISSION BBQ Customers Donate $347,068 to Sponsor Veterans’ Wreaths for Placement on National Wreaths Across America Day 2024

129 locations will receive veterans’ wreaths because of the generous donations in the communities where MISSION BBQ customers support the mission.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and COLUMBIA, Md, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISSION BBQ is proud to announce the donation of $347,068 to national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA). This contribution was made possible thanks to the generosity of MISSION BBQ customers and their support of MISSION BBQ’s special American Heroes Cups. The donation will sponsor veterans’ wreaths to remember our fallen U.S. service members laid to rest at 129 participating locations for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 14, 2024.

MISSION BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus presented this donation to WAA’s executive director Karen Worcester today in Columbia, Md. “We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Kraus.

WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the United States and beyond at 4,224 participating locations. However, the nonprofit’s yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is carried out by millions of volunteers across the country through many community programs.

“This year’s Wreaths Across America’s theme is ‘Live with Purpose,’ and MISSION BBQ is a company that embodies this through their community initiatives and core values,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “To be a program and mission worthy of their support and that of their customers is beyond humbling. We continue to be grateful for their support and that of their customers.”





“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Steve Newton and Kraus, founders of MISSION BBQ. “We are humbled by the hard work of our teammates, who ask all of our customers for their support, and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, service, and sacrifices.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers are encouraged to return their American Heroes Cup during future visits to the restaurant and receive $.99 refills. To find a MISSION BBQ location near you, visit https://mission-bbq.com/locations.

This year, Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024. To find a location near you to support, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the world changed. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody is more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day, we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients and serve it in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Please stop by at noon as we sing Our National Anthem. Everyday.

For more information about MISSION BBQ: http://mission-bbq.com/

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out, in part, by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

