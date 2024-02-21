NSF announces $20M investment across eight institutions through its GRANTED initiative, transforming access to research support

Across the research enterprise, organizations face varying challenges with access to research support and service infrastructure. This creates obstacles to widespread participation in national research opportunities. The U.S. National Science Foundation's Growing Research Access for Nationally Transformative Equity and Diversity (GRANTED) initiative aims to address this issue by investing in projects that have a potentially transformative impact, particularly for emerging research and minority-serving institutions.

"This $20 million investment through NSF's GRANTED initiative reflects our commitment to breaking down barriers in research access. By strategically supporting collaborations like the Atlanta University Center, we are committed to creating a transformative hub, setting the standard for equity and diversity in the national research landscape," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "These projects underscore our dedication to empowering institutions, fostering inclusivity and propelling the entire research ecosystem towards greater heights of excellence."

The following list identifies and summarizes the recipients' projects:

Unlike traditional funding for scientific research or education, GRANTED focuses on strengthening the research enterprise at institutions and across the nation. Any institution that is eligible for NSF funding is invited to submit a GRANTED proposal, including R2, R3, primarily undergraduate institutions and community colleges. There is no funding minimum or maximum, so potential awardees are encouraged to request whatever funding is necessary to complete a project. There are also no limits on the number of proposal submissions and no deadlines to submit to GRANTED.