PreIPO Corp. Resumes its Strategic Trajectory Post-SEC Settlement

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together, PreIPO Global FZ-LLC and PreIPO Corp. have resumed their pre-SEC strategic trajectory post-SEC settlement to scale the PreIPO brand and maximize shareholder value. The PreIPO brand is globally recognized by banks, family offices, issuers, and investors as a nexus for capital investment and deal flow, exemplifying the capital formation process.

The value of the PreIPO brand is predicated on its coveted URL, www.preipo.com, and its growing portfolio of registered trademarks like PreIPO®, PreIPO Exchange®, and PreIPO Intelli®; two dozen trademarks; a trove of trade secrets, and several families of future patents, all told valued at approx. $60M to $70M, and growing.

The monetization of the PreIPO brand is derived from monetizing three key business Integrants: global licensing, subscriptions, and fintech solutions. Global licensing is Integrant I, targeted and segmented jurisdictionally and through free trade zones. In contrast, in Integrant II, the initial subscription services are in the final stages of development, with more to follow. Concomitantly, Integrant III consists of fintech solutions that are integrated throughout the entire technology stack.

“PreIPO is much more than a descriptive term; it is a globally recognized fintech brand with enormous capital formation potential, as it were, which is the culminating result of the indefatigable dedication and relentless commitment of and by the shareholders and stakeholders who share a common vision and belief in the PreIPO brand,” according to David Grzan, CEO.

Over the next five years, the contractual revenue through licensing established under the PreIPO brand tops $100M. In addition, several additional PreIPO licensing agreements are expected to be granted during the remaining course of 2024. PreIPO branded subscription revenue is also expected to be progressively monetized in 2024 as the technology stack is incrementally developed through a combination of proprietary and curated fintech solutions.

The PreIPO brand is considering several capital-sourcing options to scale its business, including equity, debt, the potential for an Initial Coin Offering, and a concerted search for a reputable strategic partner. Furthermore, an expeditionary task force has been assembled to pursue the possibility of a publicly traded stock exchange to list the PreIPO brand in one form or another.

Withal, several M&A transactions and joint venture partnerships have been identified to execute the strategic positioning of the PreIPO brand. They are being cultivated to augment the value proposition of the PreIPO licensing model, including the integration of certain subscription services, which have been slated for 2024, along with the development and integration of proprietary fintech solutions.

About the PreIPO Brand

At the forefront of financial market innovation, this initiative is dedicated to unlocking access to primary, secondary, and other alternative investments seeking capital, thereby facilitating economic growth and diversification in emerging and established markets. Through strategic partnerships and deploying innovative technologies in association with the PreIPO brand, the goal is to empower investors and issuers to execute investment objectives and business strategies, respectively.

