Miracle Recreation’s Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines Win GOOD DESIGN Award

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle ® Recreation , a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century, today announced its Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines™ playground equipment was named the winner of a prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award.



Presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, the GOOD DESIGN Awards program has, since 1950, honored “the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world.”

Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines are a collaboration of Miracle Recreation and The Rube Goldberg Institute for Innovation & Creativity. The Institute, a family-run nonprofit, uses Rube Goldberg's invention cartoons as a springboard for its work in STEM and STEAM education, providing free resources and programs that are open to all, with specific efforts to reach and empower historically underserved young people and communities.

“Rube Goldberg invented an entirely new and miraculous world of design through his whimsical creations, and we are thrilled to honor that legacy with our own design of the Machines,” said Mike Sutton, vice president of global sales for Miracle Recreation. “We thank the GOOD DESIGN Awards program for this recognition and welcome any community seeking to stir joy and wonder to consider adding Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines to their play space.”

Designed for ages 2 and up, the Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines encourage collaborative play while also creating a dynamic and interactive experience that keeps kids engaged for hours. Three oversized, double-sided panels -- “Curiosity Thrilled the Cat”, “My Cup of Tea”, and “Goooaaalll” -- allow children to create constant motion using mechanisms such as levers, gears, pegs, balls, and spinners. Each panel design embodies Goldberg’s zeitgeist and serves as a gateway into STEM and STEAM learning for children.

Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines are a perfect complement to the brand’s Miracle Museum™ collection of products that create a children’s-museum-like experience on the playground. Generally not requiring safety surfacing, Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines and Miracle Museum commercial products are a perfect way to turn underutilized spaces such as lobbies, waiting rooms and shopping centers, into sensory-rich play areas.

Founded in Chicago by former MoMA curator Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., along with modern design pioneers Charles and Ray Eames, Russel Wright, George Nelson, and Eero Saarinen, the GOOD DESIGN program honors the achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence. Each year, GOOD DESIGN celebrates standout applicants from about 50 nations, emphasizing quality contemporary design of the highest form, function, and aesthetics.

For more information about the Rube Goldberg Miracle Machines, visit www.Miracle-Recreation.com/Machines

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling, commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com .

About The Rube Goldberg® Institute for Innovation & Creativity

The Rube Goldberg Institute stands as a “museum without walls,” offering experiences designed for the 21st Century that span the virtual and physical and introduce people to the rewards of engaging in the arts and sciences. Rube’s legacy reminds us of the crucial importance of informed observation, creative thinking, artistic response, problem-solving, curiosity, and inventiveness. The Institute was founded by Rube’s son, George W. George, in 1988, and today is run by Rube’s granddaughter, Jennifer George. The Institute proudly works with educators, organizations, and commercial brands to present the world and work of Rube Goldberg around the world. For more information, go to RubeGoldberg.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18b694be-79ea-4344-bfb0-f22c6ee67071

