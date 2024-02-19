Attorney General Josh Stein Calls on FDA to Protect Children from Lead and Other Toxic Metals in Baby Food

For Immediate Release:

Monday, February 19, 2024

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to protect babies and young children from lead and other toxic metals in baby food. Nearly 400 childhood lead poisoning cases were recently linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches that were sold in stores without first being tested for toxic metals. The attorneys general are asking the FDA to require the baby food industry to test all finished food products for lead and other toxic metals.

“It’s unsettling that companies aren’t already testing baby food for toxic metals and lead,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The FDA needs to act now to protect our kids from dangerous products.”

Hundreds of WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches have been recalled. If you’ve purchased these recalled products and may still have them in your homes, do not feed them to children or anyone else. Safely discard by carefully opening each pouch and emptying the contents into the garbage. For more information on these recalled products, consult the FDA.

Under current FDA policy, baby food manufacturers are left to decide whether to test their products for toxic metals and other contaminants. Lead in food is especially dangerous because children from low-income communities may already be exposed to lead-based paint, lead in drinking water pipes, and other sources. Lead in their food only exacerbates risks to their health.

Attorney General Stein is joined in sending this letter to the FDA by the Attorneys General of New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

A copy of the letter is available here.

