Rare early first state map of the Carolinas from 1685 brings $29,325 in Old World Auctions' Auction #196, ended Feb. 7th

Extraordinary 1740 map of the Americas and surrounding oceans by Andries & Hendrik de Leth titled Carte Nouvelle de la Mer du Sud, one of the most decorative ever engraved ($20,125).

Rare and important early first state map of the Carolinas from 1685 by Thornton, Morden & Lea, titled A New Map of Carolina, showing early settlements and landowners ($29,325).

French armillary sphere depicted on the Ptolemaic model with the earth at its center, created in 1800 by an anonymous maker, a lovely piece on an ebonized stand ($3,900).

Rare first plate map of the New World from 1573 by Abraham Ortelius, titled Americae sive Novi Orbis, Nova Descriptio, one of the most famous maps of America ($10,925).