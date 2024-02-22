AnalyticsIQ Launches Healthcare Data Offering Connecting National Provider Identifiers (NPI) to Consumer Marketing Data
Organizations can now view a healthcare provider as a person by enriching NPI data with demographics, psychographics and employment information
With AnalyticsIQ's enriched NPI data, marketers no longer see healthcare providers as entities, but as people with unique preferences, behaviors, and motivations.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of predictive people-based data, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation in healthcare marketing data and analytics: the enriched National Provider Identifier (NPI) data offering. This new addition to AnalyticsIQ's comprehensive suite of data solutions empowers healthcare marketing and analytics teams to gain deeper insights into healthcare providers (HCPs) as individuals, revolutionizing the way they target and engage with this critical audience.
— Anna Brantley, CRO of AnalyticsIQ
The National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique, publicly available identification number assigned to healthcare providers in the United States. By connecting NPI data into its robust consumer marketing database, PeopleCore, and business marketing database, BusinessCore, AnalyticsIQ can now offer unparalleled demographic and psychographic insights into individual HCPs, allowing marketers to understand and connect with them on a more personal level.
"AnalyticsIQ is thrilled to introduce our latest data offering to the healthcare marketing and analytics community," said Anna Brantley, Chief Revenue Officer of AnalyticsIQ. "With the enriched NPI data, we're not just seeing healthcare providers as entities, but as people with unique preferences, behaviors, and motivations. This deeper level of understanding enables marketers to craft highly targeted and personalized campaigns that resonate with HCPs on a human level, ultimately driving better awareness, engagement and outcomes," adds Brantley.
Key benefits for healthcare organizations who turn to AnalyticsIQ's NPI data offering include:
➡️ Enhanced Targeting: Marketers can target healthcare providers based on a comprehensive understanding of their demographic, psychographic, and professional attributes. This includes data points from age to lifestyles.
➡️ Personalized Messaging: Leveraging insights from NPI data, marketers can create highly personalized messaging and content tailored to the unique preferences and behaviors of individual HCPs. It’s especially valuable for brand awareness messages related to pharmaceutical treatments, clinical study initiatives and even grant opportunities.
➡️ Improved ROI: By targeting the right HCPs with the right message at the right time, marketers can maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns and drive higher return on investment.
To learn more about AnalyticsIQ's NPI data offering and explore the company's full range of health and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH)-related data solutions, visit AnalyticsIQ’s website at https://analytics-iq.com/who-we-help-health/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating reliable and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions. Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages provide insight into individuals that empower organizations to achieve better outcomes for all. Our fast and flexible approach makes it easy to get started using sophisticated data to grow your business. Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
Travis Meeks
AnalyticsIQ
travism@analytics-iq.com
+ +1888-612-4309