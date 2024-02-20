Submit Release
River otter trapping season closed in Clearwater Region

Idaho Fish and Game was notified that the Clearwater Region's limit of 20 river otters was met on February 20, 2024. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the Clearwater Region closes at 11:59 p.m. on February 23, 2024.

Any otter trapped in the Clearwater Region after 11:59 p.m. February 23, must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 3316 16th St. in Lewiston for a $10.00 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit River Otter Harvest Quota | Idaho Fish and Game for the most up-to-date information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements please review the seasons-rules-upland-game-2024-2025.pdf (idaho.gov).

