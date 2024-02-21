DELPHI Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Submit Release
HEIDELBERG, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 14th, 2024, 3,200,000 Warrants of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (“Issuer”) (TSX-V: RKR) held by DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DELPHI”) with an exercise price of $0.45 per Warrant expired. The expired Warrants represent 1.92% of the issued and outstanding Shares, before expiry and assuming exercise of Warrants.

Immediately prior to the expiry of Warrants, DELPHI held 26,051,666 Shares and 4,700,000 Warrants, representing 18.31% of the issued and outstanding Shares, assuming exercise of Warrants. Immediately following the expiry of Warrants, DELPHI holds 26,051,666 Shares and 1,500,000 Warrants, representing 16.72% of the issued and outstanding Shares, assuming exercise of Warrants.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, DELPHI may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and DELPHI reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

DELPHI was formed under the laws of Germany and its principal business is to invest its own funds. 


For further details relating to the foregoing please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (Member of the Board), +49 6221 64924-0, info@deutsche-balaton.de.

