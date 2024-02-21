Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Shoals Technologies Group to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Sumner County

Leading EBOS provider for solar, energy storage and eMobility to create approximately 550 new jobs in Portland with multi-million dollar expansion



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Shoals Technologies Group officials announced today the company will invest $80 million over the next five years to expand its existing manufacturing and distribution operations to a new, larger location in Portland, Tennessee.

Shoals will create approximately 550 new jobs over the next five years in Sumner County, bringing the company’s total headcount in the region to roughly 1,400.

As part of the expansion, Shoals will relocate its manufacturing operations to a 638,000-square-foot plant at 1500 Shoals Way. The additional staff and larger facility will enable Shoals to better meet its growing customer demand for solar power.

Headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals Technologies Group is a leading electrical balance of systems (EBOS) provider for solar, energy storage and eMobility. The company serves its customers worldwide from several locations in the U.S.

For those interested in a career at Shoals, please contact Recruiting@shoals.com or visit Careers at Shoals Technologies Group | Global EBoS Products.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Sumner County, resulting in approximately 1,000 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.

QUOTES

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and unmatched quality of life are key reasons why companies like Shoals choose to expand in our state. I thank Shoals for creating hundreds of new jobs for Tennesseans and am confident Portland and Sumner County have the skilled workforce to support these new positions.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Shoals is an innovative brand that we are proud to have headquartered in Tennessee. Companies always have a choice in where they choose to invest and do business, and we appreciate Shoals’ continued support in our state, specifically the Portland and Sumner County communities.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for Shoals’ growth, allowing us to enhance efficiency, create jobs and contribute even more to the thriving economic landscape of Tennessee. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team for their commitment and success and am grateful to the State of Tennessee for their partnership in making this transformative move a reality." – Brandon Moss, CEO, Shoals Technologies Group

“Portland is excited to once again be a destination for investment and industry. Shoals has already been a vital community partner, and now, with $80 million of new capital and hundreds of jobs, they will be a top employer in the region as well.” – Portland Mayor Mike Callis

“Sumner County is excited to hear about Shoals’ continued investment in our community. The additional job opportunities and capital investment is indicative of their confidence in Sumner County. As the mayor of Sumner County, I want to personally thank Shoals and wish them success.” – Sumner County Mayor John C. Isbell

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Cooperation congratulate Shoals on its decision to expand operations and create hundreds of new job opportunities in Portland. We are proud to partner with the City of Portland and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies committed to continued growth in the region and we celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development

“The expansion of Shoals is great news for Sumner County. The creation of approximately 550 new jobs and the substantial investment of $80 million demonstrates the company's commitment to our community and economy. Congratulations to Shoals on their success in Sumner County, and I look forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our local workforce and economy.” – Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin)

“I’m tremendously proud when companies who know us best choose to grow their business in our community. Tennessee has become a major player in the clean energy sector, and Shoals is helping to lead the way to a greener, more sustainable future. I thank Shoals for their continued investment in Portland, and I congratulate their employees on their remarkable success.” – House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland)

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Like us on Facebook. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

