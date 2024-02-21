Alonzo Mourning - Attends the MSPEXPO in Fort Lauderdale, Florida February 15th, 2024 Ceburu Logo

CEBURU Announces Partnership with Basketball Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning to Propel Innovation in AI-RMM Technology

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEBURU RMM, a leading provider of innovative remote monitoring and management solutions, proudly announces today a significant partnership with and investment from Alonzo Mourning and his business partner Allen Furst. This funding marks a pivotal moment for CEBURU RMM, propelling the company towards its mission to revolutionize remote management technology and expand globally.

Alonzo Mourning is best known for his legendary basketball career in the 1990’s and early 2000s, as well as his philanthropic endeavors in South Florida. Mr. Mourning brings his leadership and strategic vision to the partnership with CEBURU RMM. Allen Furst, a seasoned investor and business strategist, joins the endeavor with a wealth of experience in scaling tech enterprises. Together, their support strengthens CEBURU RMM's position as a frontrunner in the RMM sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Mourning and Mr. Furst to the CEBURU RMM Team," said Rehan Khan and Jaseem Masood, Founders of CEBURU RMM. "Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge remote management solutions. Their support not only validates our vision but also provides the resources necessary to accelerate our growth and expand our market reach."

CEBURU RMM's comprehensive suite of remote monitoring and management tools offers businesses unparalleled efficiency and control over their IT infrastructure. With a focus on user- friendly interfaces and advanced automation capabilities, CEBURU RMM enables organizations to streamline operations, enhance security, and maximize productivity.

Mr. Mourning expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I am impressed by CEBURU RMM's dedication to advancing technology solutions that simplify complex IT processes. Their commitment to innovation and customer success is truly remarkable, and I am excited to support their journey towards reshaping the future of IT with AI.”

Mr. Furst echoed similar sentiments, adding, "CEBURU RMM has demonstrated exceptional potential in the rapidly evolving RMM market. I am confident that our partnership will fuel their continued growth and establish them as a dominant force in the industry."

With their support, along with anticipated funding from additional other investors, CEBURU RMM is poised to accelerate product development, expand its customer base, and solidify its position as a leader in remote management technology.

For more information about CEBURU RMM and its innovative solutions, visit www.ceburu.com.

About CEBURU RMM:

CEBURU RMM is a leading provider of remote monitoring and management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to optimize IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, CEBURU RMM empowers businesses to achieve their full potential in the digital age.

Media Contact: For media inquiries from CEBURU, please contact MARKETING@CEBURU.COM

Written By Shazia Khan Business Operations Manager