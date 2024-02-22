Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center Increases Accessibility Measures, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center staff photo.

Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center increases accessibility measures by becoming a Certified Autism Center™ to enhance care for everyone.

This credential is recognition of the effort and dedication the center has put into creating a safe, welcoming environment for every individual.”
— Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman

ISSA TOWN, BAHRAIN, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center receives training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). Organizations are awarded this designation after completing an autism-specific training and certification program, equipping staff with the resources and knowledge to provide the best care possible for autistic and sensory-sensitive children who visit the center.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center to the ever-expanding network of Certified Autism Centers™,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This credential is recognition of the effort and dedication the center has put into creating a safe, welcoming environment for every individual.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES
Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center
An integrated Center for Rehabilitation and training of children with disabilities to enable them to face the future with the latest theories and methods applied globally.

Myron Pincomb
IBCCES
+1 904-608-0493
myron@ibcces.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center Increases Accessibility Measures, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Myron Pincomb
IBCCES
+1 904-608-0493 myron@ibcces.org
Company/Organization
IBCCES
4651 Salisbury Rd, 340
Jacksonville, Florida, 32256-6107
United States
+1 877-717-6543
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

More From This Author
Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center Increases Accessibility Measures, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™
Palm Springs Convention Center Sets Standard as First Convention Center in California to Achieve Autism Certification
Venture Rehab Group Reaffirms Its Dedication to Autism Community with IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ Recertification
View All Stories From This Author