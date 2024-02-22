Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center Increases Accessibility Measures, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center increases accessibility measures by becoming a Certified Autism Center™ to enhance care for everyone.

ISSA TOWN, BAHRAIN, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center receives training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). Organizations are awarded this designation after completing an autism-specific training and certification program, equipping staff with the resources and knowledge to provide the best care possible for autistic and sensory-sensitive children who visit the center.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center to the ever-expanding network of Certified Autism Centers™,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This credential is recognition of the effort and dedication the center has put into creating a safe, welcoming environment for every individual.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Child Willing Specialist Rehabilitation Center

An integrated Center for Rehabilitation and training of children with disabilities to enable them to face the future with the latest theories and methods applied globally.