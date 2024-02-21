Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Besremi, ropeginterferon alfa-2b, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2019, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Besremi (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are low levels of white blood cells and platelets (blood components that help the blood to clot), muscle and joint pain, tiredness, flu-like symptoms and increased blood levels of gamma-glutamyl transferase (a sign of liver problems). For the full list of side effects of Besremi, see the package leaflet.

Besremi must not be used together with telbivudine (a medicine for treating hepatitis B). It must not be used in patients with thyroid disease which is not controlled by standard treatment, patients who have had psychiatric illnesses such as severe depression, patients with severe problems affecting the heart and the blood vessels, patients who have recently had a heart attack or stroke, patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, patients who have had a transplant, and patients with very severe liver or kidney disease. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.