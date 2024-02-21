Public-health advice during COVID-19 pandemic

Patients should report any suspected side effects that they experiencing with their medicines.

This includes treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 itself. However, it is also important to report suspected side effects to other medicines, especially in patients who have COVID-19.

Healthcare professionals should also report the suspected side effects that their patients experience.

Side effect reports help regulators understand more about how medicines work. This complements the knowledge generated in clinical trials and other studies.

Patients and healthcare professionals can report suspected side effects to:

their national competent authority;

the manufacturer of the medicine using the instructions in the package leaflet;

their doctor, nurse or pharmacist (if reported by the patient).

Suspected side effects reports should be as clear and accurate as possible, including:

information on the person who has experienced the side effect, including age and sex;

whether the infection is confirmed through testing or is based on clinical symptoms;

a description of the side effects;

the name of the medicine (brand name as well as active substance) suspected to have caused the side effects;

dose and duration of treatment with the medicine;

batch number of the medicine (found on the packaging);

any other medicines being taken around the same time (including non-prescription medicines, herbal remedies or contraceptives);

any other health condition that the person who experienced the side effect may have.

Patients and vaccine recipients should speak to their doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they are worried about any side effect.

Suspected side effect reports of medicines authorised in the EU are publicly accessible via the www.adrreports.eu website.