UPDATE – Carahsoft Announces Availability of Salesforce Industry Solutions in AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced support for Salesforce’s industry-leading Customer 360 solutions in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), for Public Sector customers. The launch includes Salesforce’s Customer 360, a complete suite of products that provides sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT teams with a single, shared view of customer information, available through Carahsoft for Public Sector customers. The listings provide customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as simplifying software licensing and procurement with multiple deployment methods.



Carahsoft serves as a Salesforce Reseller and Aggregator in the U.S. and Canada Public Sector and extends support for its AWS Marketplace distribution for Public Sector deployments. As a Salesforce partner since 2006, Carahsoft’s team of more than 60 dedicated sales, marketing and operations professionals work closely with Salesforce and Carahsoft’s reseller partners to provide support to drive the adoption of Salesforce solutions within the Public Sector market.

"Along with Carahsoft, we are thrilled to bring Salesforce’s CRM industry solutions to the AWS Marketplace, facilitating delivery of exceptional government stakeholder engagements at scale," said Dan Davis, SVP of Public Sector Sales at Salesforce. "This collaboration empowers Government Mission Owners to expedite real value and innovation from our Customer 360 platforms running on the AWS FedRAMP High GovCloud (US).”

Salesforce solutions available through Carahsoft in AWS Marketplace include:

Salesforce Customer 360 a leading provider of innovative business solutions, offers tailored Salesforce solutions designed specifically for Government customers. The solutions allow Government agencies to enhance citizen services, streamline operations and drive digital transformation, ultimately empowering them to deliver efficient and effective public services.

a leading provider of innovative business solutions, offers tailored Salesforce solutions designed specifically for Government customers. The solutions allow Government agencies to enhance citizen services, streamline operations and drive digital transformation, ultimately empowering them to deliver efficient and effective public services. MuleSoft is a leading platform for hyperautomation that brings together best-in-class automation, integration and API management capabilities. It provides a unified platform to create seamless customer and employee experiences enabling a single view across hundreds of systems and touchpoints.

is a leading platform for hyperautomation that brings together best-in-class automation, integration and API management capabilities. It provides a unified platform to create seamless customer and employee experiences enabling a single view across hundreds of systems and touchpoints. Tableau is a leading analytics and business intelligence platform that helps organizations understand their data in a visual and interactive way. It allows users to connect to various data sources, explore insights and create visualizations that empower people to make the most of their data.

“We are pleased to announce the availability of Salesforce Customer 360 in AWS Marketplace, marking a significant milestone in our partnership,” said Bethany Blackwell, Vice President of the Salesforce Team at Carahsoft. “With AWS Marketplace and our reseller and implementation partners, we provide a streamlined path for agencies to access and deploy the Salesforce Customer 360 while meeting their unique compliance needs to allow the Public Sector to unlock growth and innovation through agile and secure customer relationship management.”

Salesforce’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace allows both companies to address customers’ needs, meet expectations and more proactively pave the way for future growth. In AWS Marketplace, Carahsoft Federal, State, Local and Education customers will now have an additional option to support Public Sector purchases. For more information contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft is also an AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program member and works with a group of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution on AWS, including, professional services, migration services and other infrastructure services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

