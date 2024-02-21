CBP Hosting Enrollment Events in Jacksonville for Conditionally Approved Global Entry Applicants

MIAMI — On March 4, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a five-day Global Entry Enrollment Event in Jacksonville, Florida for applicants conditionally approved for this trusted traveler program.

“Global Entry is one of the most popular trusted traveler programs. Its popularity creates a significant demand for Global Entry interviews. Following the success of last year’s Global Entry enrollment event in Jacksonville, made hosting a second event in the city a priority. “This event will allow CBP to better serve our north Florida and neighboring state Global Entry conditionally applicants”, said Carlos C. Martel, CBP’s Director, Miami and Tampa Field Offices.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule an interview appointment for this event from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the location as either “Miami FO–Jax Port Office” or “Miami FO–Jacksonville GE Enrollment Event."

The following are the dates, times, and locations of the enrollment event.

March 4, 2024, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Area Port of Jacksonville, 10426 Alta Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226

March 5-8, 2024, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

JaxPort Cruise Terminal, 9810 August Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226

*Conditionally approved applicants without an appointment may be accommodated if space permits.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants who miss this opportunity may still take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from a foreign location at participating airports.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs that provide modified screening for pre-approved members, improve security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States, and at Preclearance locations around the world.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Offices on Instagram and X (Twitter) at @DFOFlorida for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.