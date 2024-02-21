SightCall’s Bold New VISION of Enterprise Service Showcased on A&E's Trending Today
SightCall is the global leader in AI-powered visual assistance software for enterprise service organizations
We developed SightCall to set the standard for the visual assistance industry by creating something that empowers your workforce and improves customer relationships.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SightCall, the global leader in AI-powered visual assistance software for enterprise service organizations, proudly announces its debut on Trending Today's acclaimed program. Set to air on A&E on February 24th, 2024, the segment provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the international team behind SightCall VISION, an innovative visual platform developed to transform the enterprise service industry.
— Antoine Vervoort, Co-Founder | SVP of Engineering
Elizabeth Plummer, Executive Producer of Trending Today, lauds the SightCall team for their groundbreaking advancements in visual assistance, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence technology, remarking, “SightCall's innovative approach to service is truly remarkable for companies and consumers.”
An innovator in visual assistance since 2008, SightCall has expanded its core remote video support tool into a best-in-class advanced visual platform for customer service and field service.
“Today is the beginning of a new era in service delivery and business-to-customer interaction,” said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. “We’ve reached a point where text and voice communications no longer meet customer expectations. Customers are frustrated because most Cloud CX solutions, field service applications, and other digital service tools are missing the most effective method of human communication: VISUALS.”
“SightCall VISION delivers multimodal interactions that understand natural language, text, and images to provide intuitive visual guidance at the moment of service,” Cottereau added.
Today, agents, customers, technicians, and remote experts can use SightCall VISION to connect and solve real-world service problems visually with a combination of augmented reality (AR), live video, and multimodal generative AI-enhanced computer vision in a single, integrated platform.
SightCall’s clients include Fortune 500 companies in consumer goods manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, insurance, and customer service.
You’re invited to watch and learn more about SightCall’s mission from its founders, key leaders, clients, and industry influencers. Join us on a journey from Paris to Chicago and beyond for a closer look at how this unique combination of cutting-edge technologies is helping companies see more, solve faster, and serve better.
About Trending Today:
Trending Today is a distinguished program spotlighting the nation's foremost entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters, reshaping and elevating diverse industries. This show provides a dynamic platform for esteemed guests to articulate their inspiring professional journeys, steadfast commitment to brand development, and the motivation they offer to aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com.
About SightCall
SightCall is an innovative global leader in Visual Assistance and enterprise service efficiency. Founded in 2008, SightCall has received accolades for its innovations, ranking in the Inc. 5000 Class of 2023 as one of the fastest-growing software companies in the U.S. The company has headquarters in San Francisco, California and Paris, France. Learn more at www.SightCall.com.
