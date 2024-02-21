MOONDOG Animation Studio grows South Carolina footprint with expansion in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – MOONDOG Animation Studio (MOONDOG), an animation and immersive experiences company, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with an expansion in Charleston County. The company’s $90,000 investment will create 20 new jobs in five years.

Since establishing its Charleston County operations in 2013, MOONDOG has worked with clients to bring ideas to life through services such as story development, character design, animation, augmented and virtual reality experiences, and interactive content creation.

MOONDOG moved to a larger office in the Harbor Entrepreneur Center (HEC) and will add to the company’s in-person team. This new space, located at 11 eWall St. in Mount Pleasant, serves as the hub for MOONDOG’s animation activities and interactive experiences, including the development of feature films, TV series and immersive multimedia content.

Operations at HEC commenced in August 2023. Individuals interested in joining the MOONDOG team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We’re looking forward to the growth ahead and couldn’t be more excited about our new home in the Harbor Entrepreneur Center. Being here allows us to connect with like-minded companies, collaborate on new projects and bring creative solutions to our customers worldwide. Here’s to the future of animation, made in Charleston!” -MOONDOG Animation Studio CEO and Co-Founder Ben Davis

“It is great to see another one of our existing businesses build on its presence in South Carolina. This expansion is a testament to the thriving business environment we have created in Charleston County and the state as a whole.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate MOONDOG Animation Studio on this expansion in Charleston County and applaud the company’s commitment to investing in the state of South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We applaud MOONDOG’s expansion in the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, which will undoubtedly catalyze further groundbreaking work in storytelling, character design and interactive content creation.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS