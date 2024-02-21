FlexIt Announces Partnership to Offer Online Health and Wellness Training on Samsung Daily+

The partnership will allow users around the globe to access personal training services and more with the FlexIt app on the new Samsung Daily+ lifestyle hub

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt has announced a new partnership with Samsung, a health and wellness solution that makes exercise more convenient and accessible. Starting this month, FlexIt will bring personal trainer-based fitness content to Samsung smart TV users through the new lifestyle hub Samsung Daily+ on Samsung Tizen OS.







“Wellness should be central to our routines, so building healthy habits through Samsung Daily+ makes it convenient to incorporate health and wellness into all different aspects of daily life,” said Demian Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Experience Planning Group of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This new partnership underscores Samsung’s commitment as the leader in the global display industry to promoting thoughtful interconnected health experiences aimed at bettering the lives of consumers.”

On the FlexIt app’s online portal, users can find, book and pay for exclusive one-on-one virtual wellness sessions directly on their TVs. With a camera connected — whether it be via a supported webcam or a smartphone — virtual health professionals provide real-time feedback, adjust workouts, and offer form modifications to foster a supportive, safe, and effective workout environment.



By housing services such as FlexIt, Samsung Daily+ is paving the way for the future of virtual health and wellness experiences through its convenience and accessibility to build productive and convenient daily routines. Samsung Daily+ serves as a new lifestyle hub for smart TV users, allowing them to easily enjoy a wide range of premium lifestyle services and features — such as home fitness, telehealth services, video calls, and more — using one single interface.

"Through the innovative FlexIt app for Samsung, we're furthering our commitment to making fitness more accessible than ever. By delivering personalized one-on-one immersive training experiences directly to your living room, we're extending our reach to a broader audience, empowering individuals to achieve their wellness goals with ease and convenience," said Austin Cohen, FlexIt’s Founder and CEO.

During CES® 2024, Samsung gave consumers an early look at Samsung Daily+ and the FlexIt app on its 2024 Neo QLED 8K. Richard Friedman, FlexIt’s Senior Vice President of Technology, joined the Samsung team in Las Vegas to showcase how the FlexIt app integrates with Samsung TVs. Samsung Daily+ is also a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree , having been recognized as a unique smart home service with an open ecosystem that integrates third-party services.

For more information on health offerings on Samsung’s TV lineup, visit Samsung.com .

About FlexIt

FlexIt has revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry through its innovative, cutting-edge technology, offering a comprehensive approach to holistic well-being for consumers and enterprises. Its core solution centers around live, one-on-one, two-way personal health and wellness sessions with fitness and wellness experts, accessible through both web and app platforms. FlexIt's platform goes beyond just fitness training, embracing holistic well-being through nutrition coaching (led by registered nutritionists with a focus on weight loss), low-impact wellness activities (yoga, meditation, stretching, and dance), health coaching, and physical and occupational therapy (covering preventive, pre/post-natal, senior, and recovery), offering 28 health modalities on the platform.

FlexIt has been selected for the Best Budget-Friendly Coaching App of 2023 by Women's Health, the Best Personal Trainer Apps of 2023 by Forbes, and the Best Fitness Apps in 2023 by Oprah Daily and has been awarded by Men’s Health, Inc. 5000, US News & World Report, among many others.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@flexit.fit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49ba2366-e209-46ff-973e-81a144a67d8f