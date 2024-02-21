TechFlow Mission Support JV Secures Exclusive 8-Year, $76 Million Contract Supporting Naval Base Ventura County

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechFlow, a 100% employee-owned, forward-thinking energy, logistics, digital solutions, and base operations support company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EMI Services, in a joint venture with Diversified Service Contracting (DSC), named DSC-EMI II, has secured an eight-year contract for base operations support (BOS) at Naval Base Ventura County. The contract is valued at up to $76.4 million.



DSC-EMI II will support the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command's (NAVFAC) mission by providing a wide range of facilities management scope, including infrastructure readiness, utilities management, environmental support, and regulatory compliance.

“We are proud to partner with the US Navy and NAVFAC in the critical role of keeping our Sailors mission-ready,” said TechFlow Chairman and CEO Rob Baum. “This partnership is not just a contract for us - it is a commitment to our Armed Forces, underlining our dedication to excellence and innovation in support of those who protect our Nation.”

“We take the ongoing partnership with the U.S. Navy and NAVFAC SW to heart and are committed to providing quality base operations support,” said EMI President Tony Aquino. “We combine over 30 years of experience at EMI and over 20 years of experience at DSC, our JV partner, with innovation to provide efficient and effective services, but it is our people that make the difference.”

