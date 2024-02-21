Rackspace Technology Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Canadian Managed Multicloud Services 2024 Vendor Assessment

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Managed Multicloud Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Feb 2024-IDC MarketScape-Doc # CA50302123).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates 15 qualifying vendors on their managed multicloud services offerings and performance in the cloud market based on market demands and expected buyer needs.

“We believe this recognition is a testament to our continued investment in the Canadian cloud services market and all areas of proactive support for our customers,” said Jai Aswani, Rackspace Technology Canada. “This reflects our commitment to bringing the Rackspace experience - fanatical service, innovation on the cloud and AI solutions - to Canadian organizations. As cloud adoption accelerates across Canada, we are well-positioned and proud to empower customers to fully leverage the value of the cloud and adapt for the emerging AI-enabled economy.”

