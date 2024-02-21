Questex’s Unique MICE Event, Targeted to Meeting and Incentive Travel Buyers and Suppliers, is Ready to Shake Up Orlando

Leaders from the Associated Luxury Hotels International, MPI Academy and the Society for Incentive Excellence will Present the Latest Industry Data and Trends

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), will be taking place April 7-10, 2024 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. GMITE connects the largest selection of high-volume meeting and incentive travel buyers with global suppliers.



The unique GMITE concept, first pioneered in 2005, is an intimate, networking event that brings the most comprehensive, pre-vetted group of high-volume, North American MICE buyers to meet one-to-one with global travel suppliers in the comfort of private suites, offering the ability to have productive, private meetings, one at a time. Throughout the two day event, suppliers may accomplish up to six months’ worth of sales meetings. Plus, all attendees are treated to an unparalleled networking experience inclusive of receptions, excursions in Orlando, onsite activities, and meals.

In addition, GMITE attendees will be treated to an incredible lineup of education beginning with the State of the Industry, presented by president & CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International, Michael Dominguez. Plus, Jessie States, vice president, MPI Academy, Meeting Professionals International and Annette Greg, CEO, Society for Incentive Excellence (SITE), will join together to present the latest industry data and trends.

Buyers come from key purchasing sectors including corporate direct, third party, and incentive houses (full service and travel) featuring a veritable cross-section of companies including HelmsBriscoe, CWT, Prestige Global Meetings, AllianceBernstein, Stanley Steemer and more.

To learn more about GMITE visit gmiteevent.com. Stay connected on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Those interested in becoming a supplier for GMITE may click here, and those interested in applying to be a fully hosted buyer can contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, Questex at ahutchinson@questex.com.

