1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival kicks off in March presenting an array of activities to showcase the vitality of short films

MACAU, February 21 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), the “1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival” will be held from 23 to 30 March, featuring an opening ceremony and opening screenings, screening activities, themed workshops, lectures by masters, as well as a closing and award ceremony. This event is dedicated to promoting local film and television productions whilst introducing diversified international and Asian films to the audience, demonstrating the diversity and vitality of short films.

The first edition of the Shorts Film Festival features four sections of screemings, namely “Macao Shorts”, “New Voices from Horizon”, “Director In Focus” and “Special Screenings”. A string of short films from different genres will be screened from 23 March in Cinematheque・Passion and at the Galaxy Cinemas of Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort. The closing and award ceremony will held on 29 March at the Galaxy Auditorium of Galaxy International Convention Centre, unveiling the “Macao Unit Award” for the section “Macao Shorts”, along with the “Best Short Film”, the “Best Technical Contribution Award”, the “Best Director Award” and the “Innovative Storytelling Award” in the “New Voices from Horizon” section. Award-winners will receive a trophy and prize as a gesture of encouragement.

1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival sets up an organising committee

The 1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival has set up an organising committee chaired by the Artistic Director of the “Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days)”, an independent section of the Venice Film Festival, Ms. Gaia Furrer; and composed by the short film curator of the Toronto International Film Festival, Mr. Jason Anderson, the curator and film producer from Mainland China, Ms. Shen Yang, and the Thai actress Ms. Aokbab Chutimon; and by professional filmmakers from Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Portugal, Europe and America as judges.

Shorts Film Festival promotes local film and television productions and introduces diverse international and Asian films

Shortlisted local submissions will be screened during the section “Macao Shorts” to reveal Macao’s unique cultural landscape and innovative perspective, promoting local talents to the world. Following the open call for submission of Macao short films by the organisers of the event, the organising committee shortlisted 10 works, including Before the Flight by Chan Teng Teng, Bubble by Wong Mei Ling, Sea by Chan Chon Sin, Walk the Same Path by Cheang Kun Ieong, Till the End of the World by Chan Nga Lei, The Best Gift Ever by Hao Chit, The Melancholy of Gods by Lei Cheok Mei, The Unearthed Memory by Ho Kueng Lon, Unsettled by Ho Check Pan and A Beautiful Journey: Documentary of Na Tcha Customs and Beliefs by U Chi Wan. The shortlisted short films will compete for the “Macao Unit Award”.

In the primary competition section of the event “New Voices from Horizon”, nearly 20 innovative productions by emerging directors from across the world, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and America, will be screened, presenting the insights of the new generation of filmmakers and reflecting the diversity and richness of film narratives worldwide. Shortlisted short films will compete for four awards: the “Best Short Film”, the “Best Technical Contribution Award”, the “Best Director Award” and the “Innovative Storytelling Award”.

In the section “Director In Focus”, short and feature films by designated directors will be screened, highlighting their significant contributions to cinematic arts in these respective fields, reviewing their career paths and exploring their unique styles, themes and visual effects. A selection of short and feature films directed by renowned Japanese director Shunji Iwai, who is internationally acclaimed for his unique narrative style and delicate visual language, will be presented in this section. From the early masterful short films to the later captivating feature films, Iwai’s works meticuloursly reveal the complexity of human and emotions, earning him global praise and recognition.

In the non-competitive section “Special Screenings”, a series of outstanding film productions that are artistic and innovative in nature and offer profound social insights will be screened, offering the audience a diverse and unique viewing experience.

Various outreach activities enrich the connotation of the Shorts Film Festival

During the event, various outreach activities will be held at the Galaxy International Convention Centre and at the Galaxy Cinemas of Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, under the Galaxy Entertainment Group, including the workshop and the lecture themed “Art and Strategies of Making Short Films” hosted jointly by directors of Stonewalling, Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka. Registration for the workshops, lectures by masters can be made through the website of the “Macao International Short Film Festival” (www.macaoisff.com).

Tickets will be on sale from 10 March through the Macau Ticketing Network at www.macauticket.com. For more information, please visit the website of the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival” (www.macaoisff.com) or the Cinematheque・Passion website (www.cinematheque-passion.mo). For enquiries, please contact Mr. Leong through tel. no. 8399 6297 or Mr. Kuan through tel. no. 8399 6295 during office hours.

The press conference of the “1st Macao International Shorts Film Festival” was held today (21 February) at Banyan Tree Macau, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, the Director of the Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng, and the Executive Vice President, Corporate Office of the Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam. Meanwhile, Leong Wai Man and Philip Cheng presented certificates to works shortlisted in the section “Macao Shorts”.