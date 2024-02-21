DepYmed to Meet with Investors at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DepYmed, Inc. (“DepYmed” or the “Company”) is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative treatments for rare diseases and oncology that target the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) family of enzymes. Today the Company announces that management will be meeting with investors at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference held on February 26 – 27, 2024 at the New York Marriott Marquis.



About DepYmed, Inc.

DepYmed Inc., is a New York based rare disease and cancer therapeutic development company that was founded to capitalize on the scientific discoveries of the Tonks lab at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the physiological function of PTP1B and ways to modulate its role in various human diseases. DepYmed is currently developing a new class of potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitors of the enzyme PTP1B as novel therapeutics for Rett Syndrome and different types of cancer. In addition, DepYmed has also discovered a novel class of small molecules with copper chelating properties that it is developing as potential therapeutic agents for such diseases as Wilson disease and various cancers. The company is actively developing a deep pipeline of novel compounds with broad therapeutic potential in these emerging drug classes in collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.depymed.com.

