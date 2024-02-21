LA JOLLA WELCOMES NEWEST HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM
Score Free Ice Cream For a Year* for the first 100 guests on Feb. 22SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in Southern California and bringing its fun-filled flavors to La Jolla! The newest Handel’s is located at The Shops at La Jolla Village, 8861 Villa La Jolla Dr. A grand opening celebration is slated to kick off on Thursday, February 22, 2024, and more fun is planned for the weekend. Handel’s will treat the first 100 guests to Free Ice Cream For a Year* on grand opening day! The festivities start at 11 a.m. and will also include raffles and giveaways.
Franchise owners Josh and Dianna Barton lead the La Jolla Scoop Shop. The couple are longtime San Diego residents and over the years have dedicated their time and energy to volunteering in their local church and sports leagues. The duo expressed that they are now grateful to give back by building up the area's young workforce and serving their communities through this new business venture.
“We love the opportunity to be a part of a growing brand and great product. At Handel’s, it's all about the ice cream and the environment,” said Josh Barton, Co-owner of the La Jolla Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Serving the best ice cream on the planet and delivering happiness to our guests is the type of job I want!”
On Saturday, February 24, guests can enjoy a face painter and balloon artist from 1-4 p.m. On Sunday, the store will feature live music from Noon - 2 p.m.
The new location is a 1,692 sq. ft. a walk-up model. The store will serve local and seasonal flavors including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Oree-Dough, Peppermint Stick, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. This location will offer pickup, delivery, and catering.
The La Jolla location will be open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
“La Jolla is a prime market for our customer base. With our brand awareness growing, making it more convenient for people to get our ice cream is important, and this location has easy access from the freeway, public transit, and offers plenty of parking. The Shops at La Jolla Village is a historically busy center, we have a newly renovated common area for families and groups to gather and enjoy ice cream,” said Dianna Barton, Co-owner of the La Jolla Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.
For more information about the La Jolla Handel’s, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/la-jolla or follow them on Instagram @handelssandiego.
*Free Ice Cream for a Year is valid for the first 100 paying guests.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel’s ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice’s original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2024 and 2023, Handel’s ranked on Franchise Times’ “Fast & Serious”, a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year and is recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.
Handel’s has also been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation’s Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel’s currently has more than 125 locations across 11 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
