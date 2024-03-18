Sherry Tucker, CEO, WellLife Network, Honored with 2024 Diversity in Business Award by Long Island Business News
WellLife Network fosters an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) within the organization and the broader community
NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellLife Network is proud to announce that its CEO, Sherry Tucker, has been awarded the prestigious Long Island Business News 2024 Diversity in Business Award. The award celebrates Ms. Tucker's unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) within the organization and the broader community.
— Sherry Tucker, CEO, WellLife Network
The Diversity in Business Awards program, organized by Long Island Business News, recognizes the extraordinary achievements of individuals who actively promote diversity and equality in the business landscape. Honorees are chosen for their exceptional leadership and dedication to fostering a culture where diversity is celebrated and valued. A panel of judges from the LIBN leadership team selected the winners based on thorough evaluations of nominations, applications, and personal recommendations.
Ms. Tucker's leadership at WellLife Network has been instrumental in driving the organization's success through robust DEIB initiatives. Under her guidance, WellLife has made significant strides in creating a more inclusive environment that encourages the sharing of diverse perspectives, ultimately enhancing innovation and solidifying the organization's reputation as a leader in the industry.
On receiving the award, Ms. Tucker remarked, "I am deeply honored to accept the 2024 Diversity in Business Award. At WellLife Network, we believe that a thriving organization is grounded in the diversity of its staff and the inclusivity of its practices. By embracing the rich tapestry of backgrounds, experiences, and views, we are not only nurturing a vibrant workplace culture but also optimizing our overall performance and impact on society."
Tucker continued, "Our DEIB committee at WellLife is comprised of staff from a broad range of our programs representing a diverse range of backgrounds, nationalities, and perspectives. Our commitment to DEIB is reflected in every aspect of our operations. We've seen firsthand how a diverse and equitable workplace sparks creativity and drives innovation, enabling us to expand our reach and better serve our community. The correlation between strong DEIB practices and financial success is clear – it's not just the right thing to do; it's smart business."
WellLife Network will continue to champion diversity and equality as cornerstones of its mission, building upon the foundation that Ms. Tucker has laid. The organization looks forward to celebrating Ms. Tucker's achievement at the upcoming ceremony on Tuesday, March 19, at the Crest Hollow Country Club.
For more information on the Diversity in Business Awards or to interview Ms. Sherry Tucker, please contact Karen Gorman, Vice President, Strategy & Development at Karen.Gorman@WellLifeNetwork.org
Marvin Sperling
Media Consultant, WellLife Network
About WellLife Network
WellLife Network, a New York-based nonprofit, offers a broad network of health and human services throughout New York City and Long Island. WellLife provides services to adults and children with mental health challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities; counsels and coordinates services for children recovering from trauma and mental health challenges; offers substance use disorder and prevention services; and maintains four food pantries for individuals and families facing food insecurity. WellLife Network is also one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York State.
Recognized for Its Outstanding Work in the Health and Human Services Sector
Forbes Magazine named WellLife Network One of “America’s Best Employers” in New York State in both 2019 and 2022. Employees credited WellLife’s employee benefits package and development support as key to their job satisfaction. The agency also garnered Newsday’s “Best Place to Work on Long Island” award. WellLife has won numerous other awards, including the Great Nonprofits Top-Rated Award for four consecutive years. Great Nonprofits is the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations. Candid awarded WellLife Network its Platinum Seal of Transparency for the sixth straight year in 2023. These accolades attest to WellLife Network’s high quality, value-based, and cost-efficient services that meet the ever-changing needs of the most vulnerable in our society.
Find out more at WellLifeNetwork.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Long Island Business News
Long Island Business News is the vital business news and advertising source for Long Island’s most influential readers and provides essential, actionable business intelligence across print, advertising, and web-based (LIBN.com) platforms. Trusted by the business community for more than 70 years, Long Island Business News is the only publication that delivers local news about the business community in Nassau and Suffolk counties. In addition to being the go-to source for news, Long Island Business News also provides B2B advertising products and events. Long Island Business News facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Long Island Business News is part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.
