Pace-O-Matic Wins Landmark Texas Court Case: A Victory for Small Business Owners and Community Organizations

Fannin County, TX, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, the industry leader in skill-based games, today announced a significant legal victory in Texas, affirming the legality of its skill-based games. This ruling, issued Tuesday evening by State District Judge Laurine Blake, emphasized that such games are not considered gambling under Texas law.  The ruling represents a triumph for small business owners, bar owners, and fraternal organizations who rely on these games to attract customers and support their businesses.

Michael Barley, Chief Public Affairs Officer at Pace-O-Matic, stated, "This ruling is a monumental victory for the small businesses and community organizations that have been able to thrive thanks to skill-based gaming. Our commitment to providing legal, enjoyable, and skill-based gaming options has once again been validated by the courts."

This legal win underscores Pace-O-Matic's dedication to fostering a responsible gaming environment while supporting local economies and community groups.

