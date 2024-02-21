Slider Zipper Pouch Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 21.1 billion by 2032 With CAGR of 4.2% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

In an attempt to increase sustainability and lessen the slider zipper pouch’s negative environmental effects, post-consumer recycled polymers are commonly employed in the production of these bags.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global slider zipper pouch market was projected to attain US$ 14.6 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and by 2032, the market is likely to attain US$ 21.1 billion by 2032.

A sliding zipper pouch is a kind of flexible packaging solution that combines the simplicity of a sliding mechanism with the practicality of a zipper closing. It is frequently used to package a variety of goods, including drinks, pet food, and snacks. For packaged products, the pouch provides increased shelf life, tamper-evident features, and resealability. Customers will find these lightweight pouches to be a more convenient option for arranging things.

The slider zipper pouch market is being constrained by high material and production costs, low acceptance in some areas, and sustainability issues. For safe packaging, manufacturers are producing slider zip bags that can be sealed with heat. To increase the size of their consumer base, they are also investing in regional growth.

Key Findings of the Market Report

A slider zipper pouch, sometimes known as a zippie, is a less expensive packaging substitute that ensures product security, extends food product shelf life, and keeps products organized and fresh. It is often constructed of polyethylene or FDA-approved materials.

The ease of use of sliding closure pouches has led to their growing popularity among customers.

They may be used for a variety of applications, including the storage of fruits, vegetables, snacks, and pre-cooked food.

These pouches come with a variety of closing options, such as zippers and other closures, so they may be eaten anytime you want without bothering about the flavor of the item or freshness being lost.

The market size for slider zipper pouches is being influenced by changing customer lifestyles, dietary choices, and technology developments.

Market Trends for Slider Zipper Pouches

It is common practice to store electronics, stationery, food, veggies, and cosmetics in resealable packaging. After an item has been opened, consumers can store and reseal it thanks to this flexible packaging option.

The lives of consumers are made easier by sealable pouches with sliders, which eliminate the need for additional storage containers or creative sealing methods like rubber bands or clips. Customers can easily open and close multipurpose slider zipper bags for organizing and storing since they are designed to be user-friendly.

Its capacity to be reused makes it possible for customers to use the items or products several times without compromising their integrity, which makes it another crucial feature.

In the near future, the slider zipper pouch market is anticipated to rise due to research and development of novel resealable packaging solutions. For its USDA-certified organic microgreens, Upward Farms, an organic vertical farming startup, revealed a novel resealable container design in 2022. Compared to the typical greens clamshell type, this design uses 38% less plastic since it is constructed of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Global Market for Slider Zipper Pouch: Regional Outlook

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for the most significant proportion. The regional slider zipper pouch market is being driven by a growth in the demand for preserved food and the creation of new goods.

accounted for the most significant proportion. The regional slider zipper pouch market is being driven by a growth in the demand for preserved food and the creation of new goods. Growing populations and changing lifestyles in nations like China, Japan, and India are propelling the food and personal care industries. The slider zipper pouch market share in Asia Pacific is increasing. The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service estimates that in 2021, China will generate over half of the world's income from food and beverages. In 2021, the amount of production rose by 6.3%.

The presence of significant competitors boosts the slider zipper pouch market revenue. In addition to its current product line, Asahi Kasei introduced its newest offering, a two line zipper bag, in India in 2021.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Key Players

Manufacturers are concentrating on creating eco-friendly materials and contemporary designs while taking customer demands and specifications into consideration. The following companies are well-known participants in the global slider zipper pouch market:

Glenroy Inc.

Printpack Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Amcor Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Winpak Ltd.

Proampac LLC

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Interflex Group Inc.

American Packaging Corporation

International Plastics Inc.

Clear View Bags Company Inc.

Bison Bags Co. Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

In January 2024, Amcor, a global pioneer in creating and delivering responsible packaging solutions, announced a substantial expansion of its North American thermoforming capabilities for the healthcare industry.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market Segmentation

Product Type

Quad Seal Pouch

3-Side Seal Pouch

Pinch Bottom Pouch

Standup Pouch

Flat Bottom Pouch

Material Type

Plastic

PVC Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Nylon

Paper

Aluminum

Capacity

Less than 1.5 Oz

1.5 Oz Oz to 3 Oz

3 Oz to 7.5 Oz

7.5 Oz to 15 Oz

15 Oz to 30 Oz

Above 30 Oz

Closure Type

Press-to-Close Zip

Slider Zip

End Use

Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry, & Sea Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat Food (Snacks, etc.)

Dairy Products

Cereals

Pet Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Products (Lawn and Garden, etc.)

Others (Chemicals, Industrial, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

