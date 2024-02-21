Scratch-resistant Glass is Pioneering New Standards of Strength and Sustainability across Various Applications, Reshaping Industries and Redefining Product Longevity | Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2034, the scratch-resistant glass market is projected to reach a value of US$ 7 billion, driven by a 9.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Rising demand stems from the growing popularity of advanced smartphones and larger screens, prompting consumers to invest in protective measures for their devices.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The scratch-resistant glass market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2024. The market's progress is projected to be invigorating from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 9.7%, compared to 11.8% in 2023. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to reach US$ 7 billion.



With the increasing popularity of advanced and expensive smartphones and other mobile devices, consumers are becoming more concerned about safeguarding their investments. To protect their phone screens from scratches and other types of damage, scratch-resistant glass has become a popular choice among consumers.

The trend toward larger screens has also contributed to the demand for scratch-resistant glass. As screens have grown bigger, they have become more vulnerable to damage, creating a need for products that can protect them from scratches and other types of damage.

Consumer demand has led to the adoption of scratch-resistant glass in other industries, such as the automotive industry, where it is being used in windshields and windows to prevent damage from road hazards. As a result, there is a rising need for durable and long-lasting products in a wide range of industries, including eyewear and industrial applications. With the advancement of technology and the increasing reliance on electronic devices, the demand for scratch-resistant glass is expected to continue to grow in the future.

The production of scratch-resistant glass is quite expensive due to the intricate manufacturing process involved. This results in relatively higher prices for scratch-resistant glass products, which may make them less attractive to budget-conscious consumers. Furthermore, during the anticipated period, the market for scratch-resistant glass is expected to face tough competition from alternative materials such as plastic and polycarbonate.

“The rising demand for high-quality materials is reshaping the scratch-resistant glass market, especially in the electronics industry, where screens need protection against scratches and cracks. This type of glass is increasingly sought-after due to its ability to safeguard devices from damage, translating to enhanced durability and longer lifespans. This trend indicates a significant shift towards prioritizing longevity and performance, driving further growth in the scratch-resistant glass sector,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Scratch-resistant Glass Market

The scratch-resistant glass market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.7%, with a valuation reaching US$ 7 billion by 2034.

Chemically strengthened glass is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a 9.5% market CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

With a 9.3% market CAGR, smartphones and tablets are likely to drive the market from 2024 to 2034.





Competitive Landscape

In the scratch-resistant glass sector, there is a broad spectrum of players offering a variety of solutions. Some companies present coatings or films that can be applied to surfaces, enhancing scratch resistance. On the flip side, others concentrate on creating innovative materials with inherent scratch-resistant properties. Additionally, there are specialized companies that excel in providing repair services for scratched surfaces. The market is dynamic, swiftly evolving, and expanding, with frequent introductions of new innovations and advancements.

Recent Developments in the Scratch-resistant Glass Market

In 2021, Corning Incorporated unveiled a fresh range of its tough, scratch-resistant glass composite products, namely Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+.

In 2022, the latest addition to AvanStrate Inc.’s (ASI) product portfolio is the AvanRhino Cover Glass. It is designed with exceptional ability to withstand drops and scratches and can be used in various devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and automobile monitors.

In 2023, PGT Innovations made Diamond Glass the standard glass in its WinDoor product portfolio. Diamond Glass is a type of laminated glass that is ultra-lightweight and features Corning Architectural Technical Glass. This glass is up to 45% lighter than traditional laminated glass and more than three times more resistant to scratches.





Key Market Players

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Corning Incorporated

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Schott AG

Guardian Industries

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Rubicon Technology

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Product:

Chemically Strengthened Glass

Sapphire Glass

By Application Type:

Smartphones & Tablets

Automotive

Interior Architecture

Electronics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA





