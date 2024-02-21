NCSC Civics Education Essay contest is now open

The NCSC annual Civics Education Essay contest is now open. All elementary, middle, and high school students in grades 3-12 are encouraged to participate. Prize money will be awarded to the top three winners from elementary, middle, and high schools. Essays will be accepted online through midnight ET, Friday, March 22, 2024. Winners will be announced on May 1.

Students can enter through the essay contest portal found on the civics education page. You’ll also find materials that can be used to promote the contest in your courts and communities.

Please contact Molly Justice for additional information.