Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,271 in the last 365 days.

STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2023 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • All-time record Net Income of $51.9 million for the twelve-month period, a 51% increase compared to last year, corresponding to a basic EPS of $1.38. Strong profitability continued for the fourth quarter with Net Income of $8.9 million for the three-month period corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.25.
     
  • Further increased period coverage. About 66% of fleet days for 2024 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating over $200 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues.
     
  • Repurchased 2.01 million shares during the fourth quarter. To date, 3.9 million shares have been repurchased, more than 10% of the outstanding shares, for a total of $19.1 million under our $25 million share repurchase program.
     
  • Massively reduced debt during 2023 by $153.6 million from $277.1 million as of December 31, 2022, net of deferred finance charges, to $123.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
     
  • Maintaining ample cash and cash equivalents (incl. restricted cash) of $83.8 million as of December 31, 2023 enabling the Company to further reduce debt.
     
  • Took successful delivery of the Medium Gas Carrier (MGC) newbuildings Eco Oracle and Eco Wizard in January 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results:

  • Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $34.1 million compared to revenues of $42.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.6 million, or 20%, as the number of our vessels declined from 34 vessels at the end of Q4 2022 to 27 vessels at the end of Q4 2023.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $3.3 million and $12.9 million, respectively, compared to $6.5 million and $14.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The $3.2 million, or 49%, decrease in voyage expenses was the result of the reduction in spot market days, while the $1.7 million, or 12%, decrease in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet partly offset by extraordinary costs related to one of our vessels.
  • Drydocking costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $0.03 million and $0.6 million, respectively. No vessels were drydocked during the fourth quarter of 2023 while drydocking expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly relate to the drydocking of two vessels. Management fees for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $1.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The change is attributed to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet.
  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $1.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation expense.
  • Depreciation for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $5.6 million and $6.8 million, respectively, as the number of our vessels declined.
  • Interest and finance costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, were $2.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The $1.1 million, or 32%, decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the reduction in debt outstanding despite increases in variable interest rates as well as profits from closing swap positions due to debt prepayments.
  • Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $1.0 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to increases in interest rates over the corresponding period.
  • Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $0.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The $0.3 million decrease was mainly due to the drydocking of one of the vessels during the 2023 period.
  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $8.9 million, compared to net income of $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 an increase of $1.2 million, or 16%. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 35.3 million and 38.0 million, respectively.
  • Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $0.25 compared to earnings per share of $0.20 for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income1 was $10.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS1 of $0.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to Adjusted net income of $10.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.27 for the same period of last year.
  • EBITDA1 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $15.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA1 to Net Income are set forth below.
  • An average of 27.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 34.0 vessels for the same period of 2022.

_________________________
1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Twelve Months 2023 Results:

  • Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $143.5 million, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 6%, compared to revenues of $152.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a reduction in the fleet size.
  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $13.2 million and $53.1 million, respectively, compared to $22.2 million and $54.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The $9.0 million, or 41%, decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the decrease in spot days. The $1.8 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses was the result of the decrease in the number of vessels partly offset by inflationary cost pressures and cost overruns particularly in certain cost categories like spares and crew and was more pronounced during the Q1 23’ and less so during Q4 23’.
  • Drydocking costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $2.6 million and $3.0 million, respectively. The costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 mainly related to the completed drydocking of three of the larger handysize vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of five vessels.
  • General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $5.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation expense.
  • Depreciation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $23.7 million, a $4.1 million decrease from $27.8 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.
  • Impairment loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $2.8 million relating to two vessels, for which the Company had entered into separate agreements to sell to third parties - both were delivered to their new owners in January 2024.
    Impairment loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.2 million relating to four vessels, for which the Company had entered into sale agreements and were all delivered to their new owners in a subsequent period.
  • Gain on sale of vessels for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $7.6 million, which was primarily due to the sale of seven of the Company’s vessels, whereas loss on sale of vessels for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $0.4 million due to the sale of three of the Company’s vessels in 2022.
  • Interest and finance costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were $10.0 million and $12.1 million, respectively. Despite increases in interest rates during that period, interest costs fell mainly due to the decrease of our outstanding indebtedness as well as profits from closing swap positions due to debt prepayments.
  • Interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $3.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The more than three-fold increase is mainly attributed to increases in interest rates and in our average cash and cash equivalents on time deposits over the corresponding period.
  • Equity earnings in joint ventures for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $12.3 million and a gain of $10.9 million, respectively. The $1.4 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to a gain on sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures.
  • As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 of $51.9 million, compared to a net income of $34.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 an increase of $17.6 million, or 51%. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 37.2 million and 38.0 million, respectively.
  • Earnings per share, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $1.38 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.90 for the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income was $50.5 million, or $1.34 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to adjusted net income of $36.7 million, or $0.97 per share, for the same period of last year, an increase of $13.8 million, or 38%.
  • EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $81.9 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.
  • An average of 29.3 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 34.8 vessels for the same period of 2022.
  • As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) amounted to $83.8 million and total debt amounted to $123.5 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):  

·  A twelve months time charter extension for its 2011 built LPG carrier Gas Cerberus, until Dec 2024.

·  A twelve months time charter extension for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Chios, until Nov 2024.

·  A twelve months time charter extension for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Dominator, until Mar 2025.

·  A twelve months time charter for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Husky, until Dec 2024.

·  A six months time charter extension for its 2015 built LPG carrier Eco Royalty, until Aug 2024.

·  A six months time charter for its 2017 built LPG carrier Eco Frost, until May 2024.

·  A three months time charter for its 2009 built LPG carrier Gas Astrid, until April 2024.

As of January 2024, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $200 million.

For the year 2024, the Company has circa 66% of fleet days secured under period contracts, and approximately $120 million in contracted revenues.

In addition the following charter arrangements were concluded for the joint venture vessels:

·  A twelve months time charter extension for the 2008 built LPG carrier Gas Shuriken, until Dec 2024.

·  A six months time charter extension for the 2008 built LPG carrier Gas Defiance, until May 2024.

·  A six months time charter for the 2007 built LPG carrier Gas Haralambos, until May 2024.

·  A five months time charter for the 2015 built LPG carrier Eco Lucidity, until Apr 2024.

During January 2024, the Company concluded the previously announced sale of the 2015 built Eco Dream (4,989 cbm) and 2015 built Eco Green (4,991 cbm) and also took delivery of the MGC newbuildings Eco Oracle (40,551 cbm) and Eco Wizard (40,551 cbm) in Korea. Upon delivery, the vessels were deployed on their previously announced respective period charters. The Company received $70 million in finance proceeds from a recently concluded 8-year credit facility related to these vessels.

In regards to the joint venture vessel Eco Ethereal, the charterer notified of its intention to exercise its purchase option on the vessel. The sale, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in April 2024. The sale will result in a profit being recorded at the time of delivery for the joint venture and the proceeds, subject to the joint venture partners decision, are expected to be distributed thereafter.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

StealthGas reported for the fourth quarter 2023 Net Income of $8.9 million. It was yet another quarter of strong profitability. For the full year 2023 Net Income amounted to $51.9 million, far surpassing last year’s record yearly profit of $34.3 million, corresponding to a 51% increase. So it gives me great pleasure that not only has the Company managed to sustain its record profitability but drastically improve it successively. Obviously the main driver of such results is the lasting recovery of the LPG markets that hopefully will continue. But markets are volatile, and sound policies as well as opportunistic plays need to also guide decisions. As such the Company did not focus on growth for 2023, it rather focused on taking advantage of the market and securing more period charters, currently having over $200 million in contracted revenues, selling vessels as asset prices were rising, paying down debt as interest rates were rising, over $150 million was repaid in 2023 and over $30 million in the current quarter and returning value to our shareholders by buying back our own stock, having bought over 10% of the issued shares during last year and spending $19.1 million. That being said, it was also important not to neglect to renew the fleet and in January of this year StealthGas took delivery of the two 40,000 MGC vessels, Eco Oracle and Eco Wizard, whose period charters should support profitability this year. So far, the beginning of 2024 looks promising as the market for our vessels remains firm and barring any extraordinary events we should expect solid revenues in the current quarter.

Conference Call details:

On February 21, 2024 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5a9a46dfca042dc92ba8964d5249798

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 33 LPG carriers, including six Joint Venture vessels in the water. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 389,420 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”
Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, including those related to future revenues and profitability, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and Gaza, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List        
For information on our fleet and further information:
Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

FLEET DATA Q4 2022 Q4 2023 12M 2022 12M 2023
Average number of vessels (1) 34.0   27.0   34.8   29.3  
Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 34   27   34   27  
Total calendar days for fleet (2) 3,128   2,484   12,687   10,698  
Total voyage days for fleet (3) 3,118   2,441   12,538   10,566  
Fleet utilization (4) 99.7%   98.3%   98.8%   98.8%  
Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,522   2,207   10,336   9,544  
Total spot market days for fleet (6) 596   234   2,202   1,022  
Fleet operational utilization (7) 96.5%   96.8%   93.5%   96.6%  
                 

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.


(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares) 		Fourth Quarter Ended
December 31st, 		Twelve Months Period Ended
December 31st,
  2022   2023   2022   2023  
Net Income - Adjusted Net Income        
Net income 7,700,842   8,889,046   34,253,365   51,936,829  
Plus/(Less) loss/(gain) on derivatives 80,847   255,736   (1,698,462 ) (237,618 )
(Less)/Plus swap interest (paid)/received (175,420 ) 216,432   1,061   1,027,127  
(Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net --   --   408,637   (7,645,781 )
Plus impairment loss 2,637,502   --   3,167,034   2,816,873  
Plus share based compensation 85,528   940,216   610,788   2,589,405  
Adjusted Net Income 10,329,299   10,301,430   36,742,423   50,486,835  
         
Net income - EBITDA        
Net income 7,700,842   8,889,046   34,253,365   51,936,829  
Plus interest and finance costs 3,407,579   2,344,430   12,076,300   9,956,712  
Less interest income (720,596 ) (952,287 ) (1,098,789 ) (3,712,239 )
Plus depreciation 6,832,886   5,565,955   27,814,901   23,707,797  
EBITDA 17,220,711   15,847,144   73,045,777   81,889,099  
         
Net income - Adjusted EBITDA        
Net income 7,700,842   8,889,046   34,253,365   51,936,829  
Plus/(Less) loss/(gain) on derivatives 80,847   255,736   (1,698,462 ) (237,618 )
(Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net --   --   408,637   (7,645,781 )
Plus impairment loss 2,637,502   --   3,167,034   2,816,873  
Plus share based compensation 85,528   940,216   610,788   2,589,405  
Plus interest and finance costs 3,407,579   2,344,430   12,076,300   9,956,712  
Less interest income (720,596 ) (952,287 ) (1,098,789 ) (3,712,239 )
Plus depreciation 6,832,886   5,565,955   27,814,901   23,707,797  
Adjusted EBITDA 20,024,588   17,043,096   75,533,774   79,411,978  
         
EPS - Adjusted EPS        
Net income 7,700,842   8,889,046   34,253,365   51,936,829  
Adjusted net income 10,329,299   10,301,430   36,742,423   50,486,835  
Weighted average number of shares, basic 38,030,309   35,300,965   37,961,560   37,166,449  
EPS - Basic 0.20   0.25   0.90   1.38  
Adjusted EPS - Basic 0.27   0.29   0.97   1.34  
                 


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

          Quarters Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Month Periods Ended
December 31,
          2022     2023     2022     2023  
                   
Revenues                    
  Revenues     42,729,385     34,139,248     152,760,888     143,527,769  
                       
Expenses                    
  Voyage expenses     6,011,304     2,878,732     20,306,407     11,429,716  
  Voyage expenses - related party   516,519     426,108     1,871,071     1,779,488  
  Vessels' operating expenses   14,349,035     12,690,873     53,909,328     52,206,248  
  Vessels' operating expenses - related party 261,000     207,500     1,035,450     911,250  
  Drydocking costs     607,223     27,696     2,954,575     2,641,706  
  Management fees - related party   1,332,160     1,048,800     5,242,990     4,531,920  
  General and administrative expenses   815,631     1,657,671     3,404,141     5,331,029  
  Depreciation     6,832,886     5,565,955     27,814,901     23,707,797  
  Impairment loss     2,637,502     --     3,167,034     2,816,873  
  Net loss/(gain) on sale of vessels   --     --     408,637     (7,645,781 )
Total expenses     33,363,260     24,503,335     120,114,534     97,710,246  
                       
Income from operations     9,366,125     9,635,913     32,646,354     45,817,523  
                       
Other (expenses)/income                  
  Interest and finance costs   (3,407,579 )   (2,344,430 )   (12,076,300 )   (9,956,712 )
  (Loss)/gain on derivatives     (80,847 )   (255,736 )   1,698,462     237,618  
  Interest income 720,596     952,287     1,098,789     3,712,239  
  Foreign exchange (loss)/gain     (59,684 )   (27,829 )   23,373     (190,722 )
Other expenses, net     (2,827,514 )   (1,675,708 )   (9,255,676 )   (6,197,577 )
                       
Income before equity in earnings of investees 6,538,611     7,960,205     23,390,678     39,619,946  
Equity earnings in joint ventures   1,162,231     928,841     10,862,687     12,316,883  
Net Income     7,700,842     8,889,046     34,253,365     51,936,829  
                       
Earnings per share                  
- Basic     0.20     0.25     0.90     1.38  
- Diluted     0.20     0.25     0.90     1.37  
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares                
- Basic     38,030,309     35,300,965     37,961,560     37,166,449  
- Diluted     38,030,759     35,430,883     37,961,673     37,236,951  
 


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

            December 31,   December 31,
            2022     2023  
                 
Assets              
Current assets            
  Cash and cash equivalents     55,770,823     77,202,843  
  Short term investments     26,500,000     --  
  Trade and other receivables     4,630,536     4,506,741  
  Other current assets       270,514     130,589  
  Claims receivable       182,141     55,475  
  Inventories       3,064,011     1,979,683  
  Advances and prepayments     681,413     1,409,418  
  Restricted cash       2,519,601     659,137  
  Vessel held for sale       11,107,182     34,879,925  
Total current assets       104,726,221     120,823,811  
                 
Non current assets            
  Advances for vessel acquisitions     23,400,000     23,414,570  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets     --     99,379  
  Vessels, net       628,478,453     504,295,083  
  Other receivables       162,872     48,040  
  Restricted cash       10,864,520     5,893,721  
  Investments in joint ventures     46,632,720     39,671,603  
  Deferred finance charges     165,666     1,105,790  
  Fair value of derivatives         7,102,855     1,858,677  
Total non current assets     716,807,086     576,386,863  
Total assets       821,533,307     697,210,674  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current liabilities            
  Payable to related parties     2,476,663     955,567  
  Trade accounts payable     11,838,243     9,953,137  
  Accrued liabilities       6,923,992     5,681,144  
  Operating lease liabilities     --     71,173  
  Deferred income       5,234,978     5,386,126  
  Current portion of long-term debt     30,083,806     16,624,473  
Total current liabilities       56,557,682     38,671,620  
                 
Non current liabilities            
  Operating lease liabilities     --     28,206  
  Deferred income       21,451     1,928,712  
  Long-term debt       247,028,823     106,918,176  
Total non current liabilities     247,050,274     108,875,094  
Total liabilities       303,607,956     147,546,713  
                 
Commitments and contingencies          
                 
Stockholders' equity            
  Capital stock       435,274     453,434  
  Treasury stock       (25,373,380 )   (44,453,836 )
  Additional paid-in capital     443,620,122     446,938,868  
  Retained earnings       94,056,852     145,993,681  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,186,483     731,814  
Total stockholders' equity     517,925,351     549,663,961  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   821,533,307     697,210,674  
 


StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

              Twelve Month Periods Ended December 31,
              2022     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities            
  Net income for the year       34,253,365     51,936,829  
                   
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash          
provided by operating activities:            
  Depreciation         27,814,901     23,707,797  
  Amortization of deferred finance charges     855,472     1,345,941  
  Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     104,168     99,379  
  Share based compensation       610,788     2,589,405  
  Change in fair value of derivatives       (1,964,307 )   789,509  
  Equity earnings in joint ventures       (10,862,687 )   (12,316,883 )
  Dividends received from joint ventures       9,486,900     14,589,215  
  Impairment loss         3,167,034     2,816,873  
  Loss/(Gain) on sale of vessels       408,637     (7,645,781 )
                   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  (Increase)/decrease in              
  Trade and other receivables       (2,675,772 )   238,627  
  Other current assets         28,470     139,925  
  Claims receivable         (500,249 )   --  
  Inventories         (819,065 )   1,365,189  
  Changes in operating lease liabilities       (104,168 )   (99,379 )
  Advances and prepayments       (43,532 )   (728,005 )
  Increase/(decrease) in              
  Balances with related parties       2,185,408     (1,532,943 )
  Trade accounts payable       3,328,208     (1,813,377 )
  Accrued liabilities         1,775,447     (100,515 )
  Deferred income         (486,805 )   2,058,409  
Net cash provided by operating activities       66,562,213     77,440,215  
                   
Cash flows from investing activities            
  Insurance proceeds         380,760     126,666  
  Advances for vessels acquisitions       (23,400,000 )   --  
  Proceeds from sale of vessels, net       25,027,379     80,109,781  
  Acquisition and improvement of vessels         (830,937 )   (85,201 )
  Maturity in short term investments       --     26,500,000  
  Increase in short-term investments       (26,500,000 )   --  
  Return of investments from joint ventures     8,066,100     4,688,785  
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities       (17,256,698 )   111,340,031  
                   
Cash flows from financing activities            
  Additional paid-in capital       --     747,500  
  Stock repurchase       --     (19,080,455 )
  Deferred finance charges paid       (534,600 )   (988,166 )
  Advances from joint ventures       4,428,713     11,847  
  Advances to joint ventures       (5,565,396 )   --  
  Loan repayments         (83,579,825 )   (154,870,215 )
  Proceeds from long-term debt       59,400,000     --  
Net cash used in financing activities       (25,851,108 )   (174,179,489 )
                   
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     23,454,407     14,600,757  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     45,700,537     69,154,944  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year     69,154,944     83,755,701  
Cash breakdown              
  Cash and cash equivalents       55,770,823     77,202,843  
  Restricted cash, current       2,519,601     659,137  
  Restricted cash, non current       10,864,520     5,893,721  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 69,154,944     83,755,701   

Company Contact:
Konstantinos Sistovaris
STEALTHGAS INC.
00-30-210-6250-001
E-mail: info@stealthgas.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more