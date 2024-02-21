Nexterus Provides TMS Technology and Services to Kilcoy Global Foods

Cold Foods Shipper Uses Reefer Trucks to Move Products to DCs and Warehouses Across the US

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that Kilcoy Global Foods of Mundelein, IL, has deployed the Nexterus transportation management system (TMS) to help with managing freight and getting better reporting on its freight spend. Kilcoy Global Foods North America provides high-quality food products to independent restaurants and national chains, such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, TGI Fridays, and Costco.



“When our current TMS was sunsetting, we looked for a new TMS and ran into Nexterus,” says Rebecca Hoban, Freight Coordinator, Kilcoy Global Foods. “The Nexterus TMS provides us with flat rate pricing instead of spot quotes to make our pricing more consistent. Plus, we get detailed daily and weekly shipment and invoice detail reports to manage our freight spend better. Nexterus customized our invoice report to give us specific criteria that our accounting team needed. Working with Nexterus has freed up much time with rating our shipments and reporting actual freight spend to focus more on caring for our customers."

“Nexterus added Kilcoy's reefer carriers to our TMS and also sourced additional reefer carriers," says Chris Schramm, Director of Sales and Accounts at Nexterus. "Our operations and customer service team handled this work. The Kilcoy and Nexterus IT teams are working together to integrate Kilcoy's ERP system with the Nexterus TMS to transfer order information from the ERP to the TMS. This true partnership of efforts will help Kilcoy improve their freight operations."

Nexterus manages Kilcoy’s freight using the Nexterus TMS, which provides Kilcoy with standard rates and is a liaison between the company and its carriers. Nexterus combines shipments to minimize freight costs going to the same locations on the same ship dates.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).