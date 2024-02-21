MVision AI has won the public tender from the Republic of Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE)

Guideline-Based AI Segmentation

MVision AI is delighted to announce that we have received our 2nd order for the Republic of Ireland from St. Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network (SLRON)

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The contract for installing Contour+ Guideline Based AI Segmentation tool has been won through the public tender process and implies a three-year agreement for 5,000 scans per year. This order comes in quick succession following MVision AI’s successful award of the tender from the Republic of Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) for the installation of our Contour+ auto contouring solution at Cork University Hospital “At MVision AI, we are delighted to partner with the St. Luke Radiation Oncology Network, supporting them in fulfilling their mission of striving for excellence in cancer treatment, patient care, research, and education. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the impact that the implementation of Contour+ will have on the network and the efficiency of day-to-day operations. Furthermore, we are pleased to collaborate with SLORN on the implementation of Guide & Verify, our newly released solutions designed to enhance your staff’s expertise and facilitate volumetric comparisons of contours in the Auto-segmentation space“, says Sara La Sivita, EMEA Sales Director of MVision AI.SLRON provides the largest radiation oncology service in Ireland across three centers in St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar and on the campuses of St. James’s Hospital and Beaumont Hospital. SLRON is dedicated to excellence in patient care, research and education with patients and committed to providing the most modern radiation oncology service possible.Phil Neale, Xiel Key Account Consultant added: “This partnership with the HSE follows a strong tradition of adoption of new technologies that benefit patients, and we are delighted to be part of that. It is a pleasure seeing that the MVision AI GBS™ solution installed at St Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network is already relieving effing pressures , and we expect the benefits on treatment waiting times to be borne out in the coming months. We thank the team at St Luke’s for their work in getting this technology installed, and are looking forward to a continued partnership that benefits patients for years to come”.MVision AI is an innovative software service provider for radiotherapy treatment planning. Our AI-powered automatic segmentation tool, Contour+, helps to standardize contouring and automate segmentation to streamline the radiotherapy treatment planning workflow.Xiel is a specialist distributor of medical technologies in the UK and Ireland. We work with global leading solution providers; therefore, continuously improving efficiency and quality for our customers. Our partners research and develop highly specific products for what is often a small world market. The expertise of Xiel lies in our deep understanding of the structure and organization of radiotherapy departments in the UK and Ireland, for us to advise on the best solutions possible. Xiel. Exceptional Products. Extraordinary Service. Everyday.About St Luke’s Radiation Oncology NetworkSince it opened in May 1954, St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, Dublin, has been caring for cancer patients from all over Ireland. The St. Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network is dedicated to being a world class leader in cancer treatment, patient care, research and education. In striving for this excellence, the holistic needs of patients and their families are SLRON’s greatest concern.

