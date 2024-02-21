New climate data shows global temperatures continuing to rise sharply

For the first time the world was 1.5 degrees warmer compared to pre-industrial times. It was actually anticipated that this important threshold would only be reached in the next few years or the next decade. Recently, scientists expressed “alarm” over the latest findings that the so-called AMOC, a system of ocean currents in the Atlantic, is about to shift due to rapid ice melt. If it were to fail, Europe would see a dramatic drop in temperatures of up to 10 degrees on average. In southern hemisphere countries, warming could intensify, and in the Amazon region, the rainy and dry seasons could be reversed. Sea levels would rise at a speed that would make it impossible for humans to adapt in time. Have we already exceeded the key 1.5-degree limit agreed in the Paris Climate Accord for good?

