Working visit to the city of Kazan, Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, February 21 - On February 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the city of Kazan, Russian Federation, to complete a working visit.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, assistant of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on foreign relations, ministers of industry and new technologies, agriculture, Chairman of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, the Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies, the Chairman of Committee for Youth and Sports, and other officials.